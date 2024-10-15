Zapak Games and Warner Bros. Discovery Unveil New Mobile Game, Ben 10: Alien Run on International Ben10 Day

VMPL Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 15: Zapak Games, a leading mobile gaming company, in collaboration with Warner Bros. Discovery, is thrilled to announce the launch of Ben 10: Alien Run, an action-packed mobile game designed specifically with young gamers in mind. Based on the beloved Ben 10 franchise, this fun and fast-paced adventure is now available for download on iOS and Android platforms, offering an engaging experience tailored for kids and fans of all ages. This exciting new title brings the dynamic universe of Ben 10 to life with innovative gameplay, thrilling levels, and iconic characters. In Ben 10: Alien Run, players can take on the role of Ben Tennyson as he unlocks powerful alien forms and battles a range of formidable enemies. The game combines endless runner mechanics with unique, engaging combat that highlights each alien's special powers, making it accessible and exciting for fans of all ages.

Key Features:

Play as Iconic Aliens: Unlock and play as Ben's most beloved alien forms, each with unique abilities.

Thrilling Levels: Navigate through diverse environments inspired by the Ben 10 universe, packed with fast-paced action and challenges.

* Daily Challenges and Rewards: Engage in daily quests to earn rewards and enhance gameplay

* Engaging Power-Ups: Utilize special power-ups inspired by the Omnitrix to gain temporary boosts, such as speed enhancements, invincibility, and more. Strategically use these power-ups to overcome difficult sections and unlock new levels.

* Safe and Kid-Friendly Environment: Designed with young players in mind, Ben 10: Alien Run offers a safe and secure gaming environment. The game features age-appropriate content, and easy-to-understand controls, and encourages positive gameplay habits.

"We are incredibly excited to launch the new Ben 10: Alien Run, bringing the iconic adventures of Ben and his alien allies to life for kids. With Ben 10: Alien Run, we've worked closely with Warner Bros. Discovery to create an experience that captures the show's essence while offering engaging and fun gameplay," said Amit Khanduja, CEO of Reliance Entertainment Digital. "This collaboration marks a new chapter for our company as we continue to push the boundaries of mobile gaming with beloved franchises like Ben 10."

"We are excited to celebrate the legacy of Ben 10 with this new game developed in collaboration with ZAPAK. As part of the Ben 10-10-10 tradition, Ben 10: Alien Run offers fans in India another chance to dive into action-packed adventures. Featuring iconic aliens like Four Arms, Heatblast, and Cannonbolt, this game truly captures the essence of the Ben 10 universe. Fans can enjoy this interactive experience and catch the series exclusively on Cartoon Network," said Uttam Pal Singh, Head of Kids Cluster, Warner Bros. Discovery.

To celebrate the launch of Ben 10: Alien Run, fans are invited to take part in an exciting contest across Cartoon Network's digital and social media platforms. Spanning three days, the contest will feature engaging activities such as trivia questions, offering participants a chance to win fantastic prizes. Additionally, fans can enjoy themed content, including a Ben 10 Bingo card, interactive polls, and fun challenges like "Which Alien Are You?", all available on Cartoon Network's Instagram and Facebook pages. Ben 10: Alien Run is available now for free on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store, with in-app purchases available for additional content and gameplay enhancements.

The game can be downloaded from the following links for iOS and Android devices respectively:

iOS: https://apple.co/3zX93wH

Android: https://bit.ly/480EvGU

Or players can scan the QR code below to download the game

The game trailer can be viewed at: https://bsmedia.business-standard.combit.ly/4eKIgmC

About Warner Bros. Discovery:

Warner Bros. Discovery is a leading global media and entertainment company that creates and distributes the world's most differentiated and complete portfolio of branded content across television, film, streaming and gaming. Available in more than 220 countries and territories and 50 languages, Warner Bros. Discovery inspires, informs and entertains audiences worldwide through its iconic brands and products including: Discovery Channel, Max, discovery+, CNN, DC, TNT Sports, Eurosport, HBO, HGTV, Food Network, OWN, Investigation Discovery, TLC, Magnolia Network, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros. Motion Picture Group, Warner Bros. Television Group, Warner Bros. Pictures Animation, Warner Bros. Games, New Line Cinema, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, Turner Classic Movies, Discovery en Espanol, Hogar de HGTV and others. For more information, please visit www.wbd.com.

About Reliance Games

Reliance Games is India's leading Gaming Destination with more than 500 million game downloads. Reliance Games and Zapak work closely with leading Entertainment companies such as WWE, Cartoon Network, Paramount, Warner Bros Discovery, Sony Pictures Networks India, etc. From famous games like American Dad! Apocalypse Soon, WWE Mayhem, World Robot Boxing, T20 Cricket, to Blockbuster TV Series running games Little Singham, Little Krishna, Kicko and Super Speedo & many others, Zapak Players from all over the world experience endless excitement, achieve amazing high scores, challenge friends & compete in one of India's biggest games collections. Reliance Games and Zapak are the division of Reliance Entertainment Digital.

About Reliance Entertainment

Reliance Entertainment is one of India's largest content studios, having produced and distributed more than 400 films that have grossed over $1 billion at the global box office. As a vertically integrated media company focused on India, the fifth largest media and entertainment market globally according to FICCI & EY, Reliance has proprietary new media assets across animation and gaming, which monetize the\ Company's proprietary film IP library across new media platforms. Reliance invests in film production companies and intellectual property, maintaining a rich content portfolio across multiple Indian languages and relationships for digital distribution with Netflix, Amazon, Disney+Hotstar and other platforms. Reliance films have won 29 national awards since 2008, and the Company works with some of the most prominent directors and stars in India.

https://www.relianceentertainment.com/

FACEBOOK: @RelianceEntertainment

TWITTER: @RelianceEnt

INSTAGRAM: @reliance.entertainment

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)