Zilos Jeddah Launches New Italian Menu Crafted by Chef Santanu Brahmachary

PNN Riyadh [Saudi Arabia], August 29: Zilos Jeddah is thrilled to announce the launch of its new Italian-inspired menu, expertly crafted by Executive Sous Chef Santanu Brahmachary. This exciting new offering showcases Chef Brahmachary's rich culinary expertise and passion for authentic Italian cuisine, featuring a selection of both classic and innovative dishes that promise to delight and satisfy. Chef Brahmachary's new menu highlights the simplicity and elegance of Italian cooking, with a focus on using only the freshest ingredients. Guests can indulge in a variety of Italian favorites, including the comforting Maccheroni Al Forno, the rich and flavorful Spaghetti Cacio e Pepe, and the luxurious Linguine Lobster. Additionally, the menu introduces the indulgent Rigatoni e Tartufo, a decadent combination of rigatoni pasta and truffles, and the traditional Orecchiette ca Muddica, enriched with the savory taste of toasted breadcrumbs.

Adding a unique twist to the menu, Chef Brahmachary incorporates a Middle Eastern influence with the signature Zilos Hummus and Frittata Maccheron, blending regional flavors with Italian classics to create a diverse and exciting dining experience. Each dish is made from scratch in the Zilos kitchen, ensuring a burst of flavor and a reflection of Chef Brahmachary's commitment to quality and freshness.

The cozy and inviting atmosphere of Zilos Jeddah complements the exceptional service, creating an unforgettable dining experience for guests. Chef Brahmachary's extensive culinary journey spans over two decades, with significant roles in luxury hotels and fine dining establishments around the world. Before joining Zilos Jeddah, he served as Chef De Cuisine at The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort, where he was known for his innovative approach to menu development and precise quality control.

Chef Brahmachary's notable leadership at Shangri-La's Eros Hotel, New Delhi, particularly at the Italian fine dining restaurant Sorrento and the multi-cuisine restaurant Tamra, further established his reputation as a culinary innovator. His experience also includes working with Michelin-starred chefs at One & Only Royal Mirage in Dubai, as well as pivotal roles in the pre-opening of The Leela Palace New Delhi and at Hyatt Regency New Delhi.

With the launch of this new menu, Chef Brahmachary brings his exceptional skills and culinary vision to Zilos Jeddah, offering a unique and authentic Italian dining experience to the city's discerning food lovers. Join us to savor the finest Italian flavors and enjoy a dining experience that truly reflects the essence of Italy.

