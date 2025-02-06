ZingHR bags CIO Choice Most Trusted ICT Brand 2025 recognition in HR Tech & Global Payroll

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 6: ZingHR, a Gartner recognized, global HR tech venture accelerated at Microsoft and backed by Tata Capital Growth Fund II, has been bestowed with the CIO CHOICE 2025 Honor and Recognition as the most Trusted ICT Brand in HR Tech & Global Payroll category. The recognition is awarded by an established and expert CIO panel with global experience in ICT functions. This distinguished recognition was bestowed at the exclusive CIO CHOICE 2025 Red Carpet Night, produced by CORE Media, with KPMG as the Knowledge Partner. The winning brands are selected through a unique pan-India voting platform, where CIOs and Digital Leaders nominate and vote for their most trusted and preferred brands, based on their firsthand experiences and top-of-mind recall.

Prasad Rajappan, Founder & MD of ZingHR said, "A heartfelt thanks to all the esteemed CIOs who voted for ZingHR as a CIO Choice 2025. This recognition is a true testament to the trust and confidence you have placed in us. We are committed to continuously improving our HRMS platform to meet the evolving needs of our customers. Your support and feedback are invaluable to us as we strive to be the leading provider of HR technology solutions.

CIO Choice is a highly respected award in the Indian ICT industry, and we are deeply honored to be recognized by our peers. This award reflects the hard work and dedication of our entire team at ZingHR for over 18 years, who strive to deliver innovative and impactful HR solutions that help organizations thrive. Today our team supports 1100+ enterprises and 2.3Mn+ active users across India, Southeast Asia & Middle East.

We would like to thank our investors for their trust and belief in us."

Now in its 13th year, CIO CHOICE continues to be the most prestigious and only discovery recognition platform, honoring ICT brands for their excellence in product and service innovation, customer-centric approaches, and efficient delivery, selected based on the stated preferences of CIOs and ICT Decision Makers.

CIO CHOICE is known as the 'Seal of Trust,' given to ICT brands by the very CIOs and Digital Leaders who rely on them.

