Zorcha Makes Instagram DM Automation Free for Everyone

NewsVoir

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 8: Zorcha, the Meta-verified Instagram DM automation platform trusted by creators and businesses worldwide, today announced that its core Instagram DM automation features are now available completely free.

The announcement marks a significant shift in the creator technology landscape. Until now, professional Instagram DM automation has largely been limited to paid software, preventing millions of creators, entrepreneurs, and small businesses from leveraging automation to grow their audience and generate revenue.

With this launch, every Instagram creator can start automating unlimited conversations at zero cost using Zorcha's official Meta API integration.

"Instagram has democratised distribution for everyone. Reaching millions of people was once a privilege only big corporations had but now anyone with a phone and internet connection can do that. Instagram has become one of the most important business platforms in the world, yet automation has remained inaccessible for many because of software costs. By making our core DM automation platform free, we're removing that barrier entirely. Our goal is simple--to help every creator and business win the attention game," said Archit Mehrotra, CEO of Zorcha.

The announcement also reflects Zorcha's broader vision of becoming the operating system for Instagram growth. Beyond DM automation, the platform continues to expand into AI-powered chats, digital products, content scheduling, brand collabs, and complex lead generation chat bots with the goal of becoming a single platform for everything creators need to grow on Instagram.

Since its launch, Zorcha has rapidly grown into one of the fastest-growing Instagram automation platforms, helping more than 100,000 creators and businesses automate millions of conversations using Meta's official APIs.

The free plan is available immediately. For more information, visit www.zorcha.com.

About Zorcha

Zorcha is an automation platform built to help creators and businesses win the attention game. The platform enables users to automate Instagram conversations, engage potential customers instantly, generate and qualify leads, and drive conversions through intelligent messaging journeys. Zorcha is an official Meta Verified Tech Provider and is used by more than 100,000 creators and businesses worldwide.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)