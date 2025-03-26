Zuxtra Network Launches Moon: World's First AI Digital Marketing Manager, Pioneering Agentic AI Advancement

SMPL

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], March 26: Zuxtra Network, a deep tech startup based in Kolkata, today announced the launch of Moon, the world's first AI Digital Marketing Manager. This groundbreaking development marks a significant leap forward in Agentic AI technology development in India. Moon is designed to revolutionize digital marketing for businesses of all sizes, encompassing SEO, content creation, and social media management. "This launch underscores Zuxtra Network's #TechForEveryone mission is to make information technology affordable, understandable and accessible for Indian MSME" stated Pallab Dasgupta, CEO of Zuxtra Network.

He added, "Moon represents a paradigm shift in digital marketing, enabling businesses to intelligently automate and execute their online marketing tasks without additional investments. This will help many Indian micro and small entrepreneurs leverage digital marketing benefits for the first time." Zuxtra Network is developing the proprietary Large Business Model (LBM) to decode the human decision-making process, which forms the foundation of Agentic AI, according to Dasgupta. He stated that AI technology has progressed significantly beyond Large Language Models (LLMs), and a fundamental shift is anticipated globally within the next six months.

"LBM is the ultimate AI engine for autonomous, human-like decision-making and the execution of human-dependent tasks through AI agents," Dasgupta explained. "Moon 1.0's launch marks our first step in advancing India-made, India-centric AI, an area where we have seen limited progress," Kirtika, co-founder of Zuxtra Network, stated. "We invite collaboration from academia, industry and funding partners to shape this agentic future."

About Zuxtra Network:

Zuxtra Network, a startup from Kolkata, provides the world's most affordable digital transformation and automation platform. The company's mission is to develop India-made technology and make advanced technologies accessible to Indian businesses, enabling them to flourish in the digital era.

For more information, contact:

Name Pallab Dasgupta

(Founder & CEO)

Email: info@zuxtra.com

Phone: +91-6290418318

Website: www.zuxtra.com

https://zuxtra.com/stores

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by SMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)