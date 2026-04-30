A Young Pediatrician, Dr.Arulraj Russelian, Making a Difference in Child Healthcare

New Delhi [India], April 29: In a remarkable recognition of dedication and service to child health, young paediatrician Dr. Arulraj Russelian has recently been honored with prestigious Excellence Awards in Pediatric and Neonatal Healthcare.

From the early days of his medical journey, Dr. Arulraj Russelian has been driven by compassionate care for children and their parents who go through difficult times in sickness. For him, pediatrics is not merely a profession—it is a calling. “Every child deserves a healthy body and a thriving mind” he believes, a philosophy that guides his approach to patient care.

Currently leading as the clinical chief - department of Pediatrics and medical oncology at Bharath medical college & hospitals. Working closely with newborns, infants, and children, he has developed a reputation for combining evidence-based medical care with genuine compassion. He emphasises empathetic communication with parents, helping them understand their child’s condition while offering comfort and reassurance during emotionally challenging moments.

Dr.Arulraj credits his parents for shaping his values—his father Mr Russelian for perseverance and hard work, and his mother Mrs Mary for kindness and compassion. He also expresses gratitude to his mentor Dr. Radhika Raman, whose calm approach during emergencies greatly influenced him.

Receiving the Excellence Award is a milestone, but for Dr. Arul Russel, it serves as motivation to continue advancing pediatric and neonatal care while promoting awareness on early diagnosis and preventive healthcare.

With dedication and empathy, he represents a long line of pediatricians committed to building a healthier future for children.

For more information visit: @russelchildrenhospital