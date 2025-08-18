Airlock India Launches Healthy Cooking Cookware Trivedh™ in 15+ Cities

To revolutionize the process of elevating Indian kitchens and converting your place into smart home, Airlock India comes up with Trivedh™ , a premium tri-ply cookware collection. The range combines health benefits with advance technology. Let’s dive deeper to know this amazing collection more!

What makes the Trivedh™ Standalone in the Industry?

Unlike traditional cookware, Trivedh™ is crafted with a superior three-layered construction featuring stainless steel interiors, an aluminium core, and stainless-steel exteriors. The design makes sure that the heat is spread evenly, the food cooks faster, and consume up to 30% less gas, so that your every meal is a cost-effective treat.

With Trivedh™’s even heat distribution, users can reduce cooking times and save on energy bills. According to in-house estimates, switching to Trivedh™ can save up to ₹3,000 annually in fuel costs for an average Indian household—a clear win in today's inflationary times.

Below are the benefits you will be getting once you include Trivedh Tri-Ply in your household:

Healthier by Design

In an era where families are prioritizing wellness, Trivedh™ stands out by offers minimal oil usage, supporting weight management and heart health with certified food-grade materials, free from harmful chemicals or coatings. No PFOA, PTFE, or toxins, unlike traditional non-stick cookware

The honeycomb base further reduces sticking without relying on synthetic coatings, making it a safer choice for health-conscious homes.

From Kitchens to Communities

Airlock’s success story goes far beyond product innovation. The brand has empowered a network of over 2,500 women entrepreneurs across India, who have been instrumental in driving awareness and adoption of its viral products through direct selling.

What started as a small idea has now become a rapidly growing brand expanding into over 15 Indian cities, with plans to enter more metros and Tier-2 markets by 2026.

Built for a Healthier India

As the market shifts towards sustainable, health-forward living, Airlock India is positioning itself not just as a cookware brand, but a lifestyle movement.

The range is available in multiple formats:

1. Tri-Ply Fry pans

2. Tri-Ply Sauce pans

3. Tri-Ply Dosa pans

Additionally, it comes with two powerful variants:

1. Trivedh™ Tri Ply Steel – Ideal for everyday cooking, without any coating

2. Trivedh™ Tri Ply with Honeycomb Base – Featuring Hexa-Tech for improved non-stick performance and durability

Each product is backed by a 7-year warranty, ensuring long-term savings and confidence for consumers.

This launch is another milestone in the company's meteoric rise, which is all about healthy living and cost-effective innovation. With a sharp eye on innovation and a heart set on impact, Airlock India’s Trivedh™ range is poised to become a kitchen essential in every Indian household.