Alan Scott Enterprises to host online AI hackathon 'Zynd Aickathon' from Nov 10

Mumbai, November 05, 2025: Alan Scott Enterprises Limited (BSE: 539115), a diversified innovation-driven holding company, through its subsidiary Alan Scott Omnis AI Pvt Ltd, has announced the Zynd Aickathon, a nationwide challenge calling the next generation of Indian innovators to create intelligent, collaborative, and ethical AI systems.

The hackathon which will be held online from 10 November 2025 to 10 February 2026, will culminate in a grand finale and prize ceremony in New Delhi.

Open to engineering, AI/ML, management and design students, participants will work in teams of two to four. Over 1,000 students from 40 + colleges, including IIT Delhi, IIIT Delhi, IIT Mandi and IIT Ropar, are expected to join. Entries will be judged on innovation, real-world applicability, integration with Zynd principles, technical execution and ethical impact.

Under the theme “From Isolated Agents to Intelligent Networks,” participants will design prototypes using the Zynd Protocol, an interoperability framework that enables AI agents to authenticate, connect, and collaborate autonomously to solve complex problems across healthcare, governance, and sustainability. It has been classified into four categories as under:

Fair Hiring Network (Future of Work): AI agents verifying skills and reducing bias.

Golden Hour Response (Healthcare): Coordinating ambulances and specialists for emergency care.

Policy Navigator (Public Good): Guiding citizens through government schemes.

Flood Resilience Network (Planet AI): AI coordination for real-time disaster response.

Most innovative and impactful solutions will be honoured, with special awards for social and design impact. Outstanding teams may receive internship or collaboration offers from Alan Scott Omnis AI.

Participants will build prototypes on the Zynd Platform, where AI agents create verified identities and collaborate securely. All intellectual property will remain with Zynd, a product of Alan Scott Omnis AI Pvt Ltd.

Suresh Jain, Managing Director of Alan Scott Enterprises Ltd, said:

“At Alan Scott, we see AI not as automation but as collaboration. Zynd Aickathon invites India’s youth to build intelligent networks that combine purpose with performance — turning technology into trust and innovation into impact.”

James Chacko, Managing Director of Alan Scott Omnis AI Pvt Ltd, added:

“Omnis AI is committed to incubating AI start-ups around agentic commerce — where AI agents exchange skills, knowledge and trust to create value. Zynd Aickathon is our open call for student innovators to build this future with us.”

Alan Scott Enterprises believes the true power of AI lies in human-aligned collaboration, not isolated automation. Detailed information about the hackathon is available on the company’s website.