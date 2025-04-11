Amarah by Ashiana, a Kid-Centric Property in Sector 93, Gurugram - A Unique Offering for Homebuyers

Gurugram, 9th April 2025:Amarah by Ashiana, the flagship kid-centric residential project by Ashiana Housing Ltd., is redefining urban living by creating a safe, engaging, and growth-oriented environment for children. The demand for such homes is on the rise as urban families seek residences that offer more than just conventional amenities. These homes focus on holistic child development, emphasizing international-standard sports facilities, reduced screen time, and a structured learning environment. Industry experts predict that kid-centric homes will command a 5-7% premium over regular residential properties in the coming years, driven by the increasing preference for secure and development-focused living spaces.

Ashiana Housing Ltd., a leading real estate developer listed on the NSE and BSE, has been a pioneer in this segment, with successful kid-centric residential projects in Bhiwadi, Jaipur, and South Gurgaon. Located in Sector 93, Gurugram, Amarah by Ashiana spans 4.5 acres within a larger 22-acre development. The latest and final phase features thoughtfully designed 3BHK and 4BHK residences, priced between Rs. 2.55 crore and Rs. 4.30 crore. The phase is expected to be completed by January 2030, marking the culmination of a development journey that began in October 2022.

Unlike traditional residential complexes, Amarah by Ashiana integrates a comprehensive ecosystem for children’s development. The project includes world-class sports infrastructure, structured activity zones, and a dedicated Learning Hub with a professionally managed Live & Learn Program. These amenities provide children with a balanced mix of education and extracurricular activities such as music, dance, creative arts, and sports. Trained professionals and coaches supervise these activities, ensuring children receive the necessary guidance to develop essential skills. Safety remains a top priority, with features such as high balcony grills, rounded corners, and childproof electrical fittings incorporated into the design.

Commenting on the success of Amarah by Ashiana, Mr. Ankur Gupta, Joint Managing Director, Ashiana Housing Ltd., said, "Ashiana Amarah has become a sought-after choice for homebuyers looking for a secure and enriching environment for their children. Our goal is to create a community where children can grow, learn, and play within a thoughtfully designed ecosystem. The enthusiastic response to our previous phases highlights the increasing demand for homes that go beyond conventional living spaces. With the final phase, we are reinforcing our commitment to making kid-centric homes a preferred choice for urban families."

With excellent connectivity to NH 8 and the Dwarka Expressway, Amarah by Ashiana combines accessibility, safety, and a superior living experience, making it an attractive option for homebuyers. The total investment in Amarah by Ashiana stands at Rs. 1124.67 crore, funded through internal accruals, customer advances, and support from the International Finance Corporation (IFC) amounting to Rs. 97 crore. Additionally, the project includes 29 retail shops, further enhancing convenience for residents.

As Gurugram’s real estate market continues to evolve, the rise of kid-centric homes is redefining housing preferences. With a vision to provide more than just a residence, Amarah by Ashiana ensures that children grow up in an environment that nurtures their potential and prioritizes their well-being. For urban families seeking a home that aligns with their aspirations for their children’s future, Amarah by Ashiana emerges as the ideal choice.

About Ashiana Housing

Ashiana Housing Ltd. (NSE/BSE Listed) is an Indian real estate development company established in 1979 with its head office in New Delhi, India, and has been ranked as number 1 in senior living space for the 8th consecutive year. Ashiana Housing is a reputed housing developer with a primary focus on offering a premium lifestyle across its 50 + projects in the space of Senior Living, Premium Homes, Elite Homes, and Kid-Centric Homes. With a significant presence in 9 cities across India, including Jaipur, Ashiana Housing has constructed and delivered over 23 million square feet serving over 18000+ happy families. The company manages and maintains over 19 million square feet of area under a lifetime service contract showcasing the trust and confidence in its high quality of construction. For more information please visit https://www.ashianahousing.com/kid-centric-homes/gurgaon/ashiana-amarah