ATLAS SkillTech University Hosts Family-Managed Business Summit 2025 to Empower Next-Generation Entrepreneurs

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 19:ATLAS SkillTech University successfully hosted the Family-Managed Business Summit 2025, an inspiring platform that brought together visionary business leaders who have successfully transformed traditional family businesses into globally recognised enterprises. The event featured a distinguished lineup of speakers, including Nibhrant Shah (Founder & CEO, Isprava, Lohono Stays & Themis), Ketan Rajani (Director, DOMS), Mahendra Jain (Managing Director & CEO, MINSysT Consulting Pvt. Ltd.), Nityam Khosla (Director & Owner, Teamglobal Logistics Pvt. Ltd.), and Jeegar Mota (Partner, Mota Chips).

With a large community of students from established business families, ATLAS SkillTech University continues to cultivate an entrepreneurial ecosystem that blends legacy with innovation. The Summit reflected the University’s mission of empowering next-generation entrepreneurs to carry forward their family businesses with a modern, global perspective.

Sharing his thoughts on the occasion, Mr. Siddharth Shahani (Co-founder and Executive President, ATLAS SkillTech University) said,

“The Family-Managed Business Summit 2025, envisioned and led by our students, echoes ATLAS’s commitment to experiential learning and entrepreneurial excellence. Through initiatives such as the MVP Showcase, D2C Challenge, and Start-up Street, we continuously encourage students to think innovatively and act entrepreneurially. We are proud that many of our mentors are parents of ATLAS students, trusting us to shape the next generation of their family’s leadership. Their faith reinforces our mission to connect today’s business leaders with tomorrow’s changemakers.”

Centred around the themes “From Tradition to Transformation: Navigating Generational Dynamics” and “Building Global Brands with Indian Values,” the Summit featured thought-provoking discussions on how family-run enterprises can evolve with the times while staying rooted in their core principles and heritage.

The speakers shared their inspiring journeys of business growth, highlighting how they transformed family enterprises into globally recognised brands through innovation, resilience, and strategic transformation. They emphasised the importance of harmonising inherited values with contemporary business practices, understanding evolving customer needs, and maintaining relevance through continuous innovation. The discussions also underscored a key insight - that customers are the true custodians of any business, and sustained success depends on staying attuned to their preferences and expectations.

For ATLAS students, the key takeaway was clear: to scale their family businesses through innovation, global vision, and purpose-driven leadership - while staying deeply rooted in Indian values and culture.

