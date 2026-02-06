Friday, February 06, 2026 | 06:48 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Analyst recommends 'Bull Spread' on Torrent Power; check detailed analysis

Analyst recommends 'Bull Spread' on Torrent Power; check detailed analysis

Nandish Shah of HDFC Securities has shared Bull Spread' on strategy on Torrent Power stock

Torrent Power, JERA

Torrent Power, JERA | PHOTO: Company Website

Nandish Shah
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 06 2026 | 6:46 AM IST

Bull Spread strategy on Torrent Power by Nandish Shah of HDFC Securities

  • Buy TORRENT POWER (24-Feb Expiry) 1420 CALL at ₹42 & simultaneously sell 1450 CALL at ₹31
  • Lot Size 425
  • Cost of the strategy ₹11 (₹4675 per strategy)
  • Maximum profit ₹8075 If TORRENT POWER closes at or above 1450 on 24 Feb expiry.
  • Breakeven Point ₹1431
  • Risk Reward Ratio 1:1.73
  • Approx margin required ₹21,000

Rationale:

  • Long build up is seen in the Torrent Power Futures where we have seen sharp rise in OI with price rising by 0.90 per cent.
  • Torrent Power stock price has broken out on the weekly and monthly chart with higher volumes.
  • Primary trend of the stock is positive as it is placed above its important moving averages.
  • Momentum Indicators and Oscillators are showing strength in current uptrend.
(Disclaimer: This article is by Nandish Shah, senior technical/derivative analyst, HDFC Securities. View expressed are his own.)
 

First Published: Feb 06 2026 | 6:30 AM IST

