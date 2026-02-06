Analyst recommends 'Bull Spread' on Torrent Power; check detailed analysis
Nandish Shah of HDFC Securities has shared Bull Spread' on strategy on Torrent Power stock
Nandish Shah Mumbai
Bull Spread strategy on Torrent Power by Nandish Shah of HDFC Securities
- Buy TORRENT POWER (24-Feb Expiry) 1420 CALL at ₹42 & simultaneously sell 1450 CALL at ₹31
- Lot Size 425
- Cost of the strategy ₹11 (₹4675 per strategy)
- Maximum profit ₹8075 If TORRENT POWER closes at or above 1450 on 24 Feb expiry.
- Breakeven Point ₹1431
- Risk Reward Ratio 1:1.73
- Approx margin required ₹21,000
Rationale:
- Long build up is seen in the Torrent Power Futures where we have seen sharp rise in OI with price rising by 0.90 per cent.
- Torrent Power stock price has broken out on the weekly and monthly chart with higher volumes.
- Primary trend of the stock is positive as it is placed above its important moving averages.
- Momentum Indicators and Oscillators are showing strength in current uptrend.
First Published: Feb 06 2026 | 6:30 AM IST