RBI MPC keeps repo rate unchanged at 5.25%, maintains 'neutral' stance

The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) on Friday kept the repo rate unchanged at 5.25 per cent. RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra announced the decision after the policy meeting.

In its policy meeting, which took place between February 4-6, the committee continued with the 'neutral' stance.

The latest move follows a series of rate reductions last year. Since February 2025, the MPC has lowered the repo rate by a total of 100 basis points (bps) through three consecutive cuts. This brought the policy rate down from 6.5 per cent in February to 5.5 per cent in June. One basis point equals one-hundredth of a percentage point.

The standing deposit facility (SDF) rate was kept at 5 per cent. The marginal standing facility (MSF) rate and the bank rate were both set at 5.50 per cent.

RBI MPC: Growth outlook improved

The central bank has raised its growth forecast for FY26 to 7.4 per cent, up from the earlier estimate of 7.3 per cent.

The quarterly growth projections are as follows:

Q1 FY27: 6.9 per cent

Q2 FY27: 7 per cent

Domestic inflation and growth outlook remain positive, and the Indian economy remains resilient, says Malhotra.

Domestic inflation and growth outlook remain positive, and the Indian economy remains resilient, says Malhotra.

"With GDP growth expected to moderate modestly, but potential growth being supported by sustained public-sector capex and the boost from two major trade agreements, the monetary policy calculus remains finely balanced. A calibrated uptick in retail inflation further limits the case for near-term easing. In this context, the MPC is likely to stay in wait-and-watch mode, keeping the repo rate on hold, as the RBI's room for additional cuts remains constrained," the RBI Governor said.

RBI MPC: Inflation forecast

“Inflation is below tolerance band and benign. High frequency indicators suggest continuation of strong growth momentum this year and beyond. Signing of landmark trade deal with the European Union and the US, growth momentum is likely to sustain for longer period. Escalating geopolitical friction is unravelling existing world order. Bond market sentiments remain bearish reflecting fiscal sustainability concerns," the RBI Governor said.

The MPC revised its inflation forecast from 2 per cent to 2.1 per cent. The quarterly inflation forecasts are:

Q4 FY26: 3.2 per cent

Q1 FY27: 4 per cent

Q2 FY27: 4.2 per cent

“Improving corporate sector performance and sustained momentum should boost manufacturing activity. High capacity utilisation, supportive financial conditions, and government focus on infrastructure expected to spur investments,” said Malhotra.

The next meeting of the MPC is scheduled from April 6 to 8.