Q3 results: Tata Steel, Siemens, Bosch, and Shree Cement, 195 more on Feb 6
Q3FY26 company results: Firms including MRF, Sun TV Network, Procter & Gamble Health, BEML, Crompton and Kalyan Jewellers are also to release their October-December earnings today
Apexa Rai New Delhi
Tata Steel, Siemens, Bosch, Shree Cement, MRF, Sun TV Network, Procter & Gamble Health, BEML, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals, and Kalyan Jewellers India are among 199 firms scheduled to announce their earnings report for the third quarter (Q3FY26).
Some other companies that are expected to declare their Q3 results today include Shipping Corporation of India, Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals, Ratnamani Metals & Tubes, G R Infraprojects, Jubilant Pharmova, Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences, Lemon Tree Hotels, Sonata Software, GMM Pfaudler and Whirlpool of India.
Bharti Airtel Q3 profit falls 55%
Bharti Airtel, India’s second-largest telecom operator, reported a 55 per cent decline in net profit to ₹6,630 crore for the October–December 2025 quarter, primarily due to the impact of the new labour codes and a high base effect from the year-ago period.
In the corresponding quarter ended December 2024, the company had posted a profit of ₹14,760 crore, which included a net exceptional gain following the reclassification of Indus Towers from an associate to a subsidiary.
Sequentially, Airtel’s net profit for the September 2025 quarter stood at ₹6,791 crore, reflecting a 2.4 per cent decline.
The company said the new labour codes had a ₹257 crore impact on its quarterly results, stemming from higher provisions for gratuity and compensated absences.
Market overview for February 6
Indian equity markets are set for a cautious start on Friday, with benchmark indices likely to open lower amid weak global cues ahead of the RBI’s policy announcement.
GIFT Nifty, an early indicator of the Nifty 50’s performance, was down 0.33 per cent, or 85 points, at 7:25 am. RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra is scheduled to announce the interest rate decision at 10 am.
According to a Business Standard poll, the repo rate and the central bank’s policy stance are expected to remain unchanged at the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting. Most respondents said a rate cut would be considered only if there were significant downside risks to economic growth.
Market movement during the session is expected to be stock-specific, with the focus on quarterly earnings. Tata Steel and Shree Cement are among the companies slated to report their December-quarter results today.
Asian markets extended losses on Friday, tracking weakness in US technology stocks. South Korea’s Kospi slipped 3 per cent, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index was down nearly 2 per cent.
On Wall Street, the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 recorded its worst three-day sell-off since April last year, according to Bloomberg, amid concerns surrounding artificial intelligence. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq fell 1.23 per cent and 1.59 per cent, respectively.
List of some firms releasing Q3 results today, February 6
- 3B BlackBio Dx Ltd
- Saven Technologies Ltd
- Aditya Ispat Ltd
- Akme Fintrade (India) Ltd
- Aksh Optifibre Ltd
- Alchemist Corporation Ltd
- Alfa Ica India Ltd
- Anuh Pharma Ltd
- Ashiana Housing Ltd-$
- Ashirwad Steels & Industries Ltd
- Aveer Foods Ltd
- Azad India Mobility Ltd
- Bajaj Global Ltd
- Balmer Lawrie & Company Ltd
- Bannari Amman Sugars Ltd
- Beeyu Overseas Ltd
- BEML Ltd
- Bengal Tea & Fabrics Ltd
- Bhagawati Oxygen Ltd
- BLS International Services Ltd
- Bombay Cycle & Motor Agency Ltd
- Bosch Ltd
- Brooks Laboratories Ltd
- Cantabil Retail India Ltd
- Capillary Technologies India Ltd
- Ceejay Finance Ltd
- Century Enka Ltd
- CESC Ltd
- Confidence Futuristic Energetech Ltd
- Citizen Infoline Ltd
- Computer Point Ltd
- Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd
- Dai-Ichi Karkaria Ltd-$
- DCM Nouvelle Ltd
- Delta Industrial Resources Ltd
- Prataap Snacks Ltd
- Diffusion Engineers Ltd
- Digidrive Distributors Ltd
- Dish TV India Ltd
- Divyashakti Ltd
- DMCC Speciality Chemicals Ltd
- Eraaya Lifespaces Ltd
- Ecoplast Ltd
- Electrosteel Castings Ltd
- Elin Electronics Ltd
- Ester Industries Ltd
- Ethos Ltd
- Everest Industries Ltd
- Excelsoft Technologies Ltd
- Fairchem Organics Ltd
- Finkurve Financial Services Ltd
- Flex Foods Ltd-$
- Fortis Malar Hospitals Ltd
- Fusion Finance Ltd
- Ganesh Housing Ltd-$
- Gateway Distriparks Ltd
- GCM Securities Ltd
- Geetanjali Credit and Capital Ltd
- G. G. Dandekar Properties Ltd
- Gillanders Arbuthnot & Company Ltd
- GMM Pfaudler Ltd
- GMR Power and Urban Infra Ltd
- G N A Axles Ltd
- Godawari Power and Ispat Ltd
- Gravity India Ltd-$
- Greaves Cotton Ltd
- Grindwell Norton Ltd-$
- G R Infraprojects Ltd
- GSL Securities Ltd
- Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals Ltd
- Gujarat Petrosynthese Ltd
- HeidelbergCement India Ltd
- Inspirisys Solutions Ltd
- International Combustion India Ltd
- Iykot Hitech Toolroom Ltd
- Jain Marmo Industries Ltd
- James Warren Tea Ltd
- Jayant Agro Organics Ltd
- Jay Bharat Maruti Ltd
- JITF Infralogistics Ltd
- JK Tyre & Industries Ltd
- Jana Small Finance Bank Ltd
- Jubilant Pharmova Ltd
- Kakatiya Cement Sugar & Industries Ltd
- Kalpataru Ltd
- Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd
- Kanel Industries Ltd
- Katare Spinning Mills Ltd
- Kotia Enterprises Ltd
- Kesar India Ltd
- Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Ltd
- Kings Infra Ventures Ltd
- Kovai Medical Center & Hospital Ltd
- KRN Heat Exchanger And Refrigeration Ltd
- KZ Leasing & Finance Ltd
- LE Lavoir Ltd
- Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd
- Machino Plastics Ltd
- Magadh Sugar & Energy Ltd
- Mangalam Cement Ltd
- Max Estates Ltd
- Max heights Infrastucture Ltd
- Munoth Communication Ltd
- Medi Assist Healthcare Services Ltd
- Mehta Securities Ltd
- Mercantile Ventures Ltd
- Meghna Infracon Infrastructure Ltd
- Mindteck (India) Ltd
- Miven Machine Tools Ltd
- MRF Ltd
- Munoth Financial Services Ltd
- Naperol Investments Ltd
- National Plastic Industries Ltd
- North Eastern Carrying Corporation Ltd
- Olympic Management & Financial Services Ltd
- Omaxe Ltd
- OM Infra Ltd
- Orosil Smiths India Ltd-$
- Pacific Industries Ltd
- PAE Ltd
- Paisalo Digital Ltd
- Pee Cee Cosma Sope Ltd
- Procter & Gamble Health Ltd
- Pearl Global Industries Ltd
- Phaarmasia Ltd
- Polylink Polymers India Ltd
- Porwal Auto Components Ltd
- Premier Ltd
- Priya Ltd-$
- Prism Johnson Ltd
- Punctual Trading Ltd
- Raghuvir Synthetics Ltd
- Raj Rayon Industries Ltd-$
- Ram Ratna Wires Ltd-$
- Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd
- Ravi Kumar Distilleries Ltd
- RPSG Ventures Ltd
- Samsrita Labs Ltd
- Sanathan Textiles Ltd
- Sandu Pharmaceuticals Ltd
- Sanghvi Movers Ltd
- Sapphire Foods India Ltd
- Sasken Technologies Ltd
- Sastasundar Ventures Ltd
- Shipping Corporation of India Ltd
- Sharda Motor Industries Ltd
- Shilpa Medicare Ltd
- S H Kelkar and Company Ltd
- Shree Rajasthan Syntex Ltd
- Shree Digvijay Cement Company Ltd
- Shree Cement Ltd
- Shricon Industries Ltd
- Shyam Century Ferrous Ltd
- Siddha Ventures Ltd
- Sidh Automobiles Ltd
- Siemens Ltd
- Simmonds Marshall Ltd
- Shelter Infra Projects Ltd-$
- Smart Finsec Ltd
- Smartlink Holdings Ltd
- Snowman Logistics Ltd
- Solara Active Pharma Sciences Ltd
- Sonata Software Ltd
- Sovereign Diamonds Ltd
- Space Incubatrics Technologies Ltd
- Spencers Retail Ltd
- Shriram Asset Management Company Ltd
- Sreeleathers Ltd
- SRG Housing Finance Ltd
- Stanrose Mafatlal Investments & Finance Ltd
- Star Cement Ltd
- Step Two Corporation Ltd
- Baazar Style Retail Ltd
- Sudeep Pharma Ltd
- Sula Vineyards Ltd
- Sundaram Brake Linings Ltd
- Sunil Healthcare Ltd
- Sun TV Network Ltd
- Swan Corp Ltd
- Talbros Engineering Ltd
- Tarsons Products Ltd
- Tata Steel Ltd
- TCI Industries Ltd
- Texmaco Infrastructure & Holdings Ltd
- Thrive Future Habitats Ltd
- Tilak Ventures Ltd
- TPI India Ltd
- Transglobe Foods Ltd
- Trustwave Securities Ltd
- Unifinz Capital India Ltd
- Uniphos Enterprises Ltd
- Universal Cables Ltd
- United Van Der Horst Ltd
- Veranda Learning Solutions Ltd
- Vindhya Telelinks Ltd
- Rekvina Laboratories Ltd
- Whirlpool of India Ltd
- Southern Gas Ltd
First Published: Feb 06 2026 | 8:36 AM IST