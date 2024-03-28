B2Broker Invests $5 Million in Next-Generation Brokerage Platform B2Trader

The cryptocurrency market recently entered a rapid growth phase, with Bitcoin reaching record highs and the total market cap surpassing $2 trillion. Moreover, the recently implemented MiCA regulation and its upcoming second phase aim to increase credibility and promote wider adoption of crypto assets.

As the demand for crypto trading continues to soar, B2Broker introduces the B2Trader Brokerage Platform (BBP) – a crypto spot brokerage solution for businesses looking to enter this lucrative market and drive revenue.

Who Can Use B2Trader?

B2Trader is ideal for many kinds of businesses within and beyond the cryptocurrency sector. Each business segment can leverage BBP for specific benefits:

FOREX Brokerages

B2Trader complements FX brokers by offering crypto spot trading, attracting new crypto traders interested in physical ownership, and improving revenue through commissions and effective risk management.

Cryptocurrency Brokerages

For brokers focusing on crypto CFDs, B2Trader enhances solutions with crypto spot trading options to diversify their offerings, acquire and retain clients, and meet market demands.

Market Makers

B2Trader aids market makers in consolidating liquidity, achieving competitive spreads, optimising pricing, and executing smart routing across exchanges.

Liquidity Providers

Adding cryptocurrencies can enhance appeal to brokers and traders. B2Trader facilitates this process by expanding market reach and boosting earnings.

EMIs, Payment Systems, Banks

B2Trader enables EMIs, PSPs, and banks to manage assets, monitor liquidity, and offer crypto services to complement existing operations.

BBP offers versatile solutions to embrace crypto trends, integrating seamlessly with various business models through its API.

Advanced Features for Enterprise Scale Brokers



BBP is specifically designed to meet the demands of enterprise-scale brokers operating in fast-paced financial markets. The platform boasts an impressive capacity of handling 3000 trading instruments and processing up to 3000 requests per second.

Real-time market data updates every 100 ms and ultra-fast order execution starting from 1 ms ensures high-efficiency trading. According to B2Broker, BBP's performance can be further improved by increasing processing power and cloud resources.

"Today, B2Broker is a leading name in the FinTech industry. We began operating in the FOREX industry in 2014 and have been developing solutions for the crypto industry since 2017. B2Broker has earned multiple awards and recognitions, and our years of experience have allowed us to understand what the market needs exactly.

That's why we created B2Trader. It's our answer to the changing trends in finance. We have poured 18 months of hard work and $5 million into B2Trader. BBP is built by our dedicated in-house team of 40 engineers, each contributing to a solution that truly meets the demands of today's brokers. In the next 12 months, we are planning to double the team and enhance our offerings even further!"

— Arthur Azizov, CEO and Founder of B2Broker

Technology Stack for Reliability, Scalability, and Security

BBP leverages AWS for its reliable infrastructure. It utilises MongoDB and Amazon Redshift for efficient data management and integrates TradingView for real-time market insights.

To ensure scalability, Kubernetes and Docker enable seamless deployments while CloudFlare provides DDoS protection. The use of the FIX protocol enhances B2Trader's efficiency and reliability.

Below is a list of all protocols and technologies included:



What Integrations Does BBP Offer?



B2Broker , the developer of B2Trader, offers a comprehensive suite of products under the new solution: OMS, pre-trade and post-trade control, liquidity management systems, and more. The products also include advanced White Label options, REST and FIX API protocols, CRM, back office solutions, and even blockchain wallets for processing coins/tokens, blockchain management system for automatic payouts and settlements, mobile applications and technical documentation.

Moreover, with the integration of Marksman – a crypto liquidity distribution engine – B2Trader streamlines liquidity administration and ensures up-to-date market data. Brokers can quickly connect to top exchanges, create diverse liquidity pools, and establish failover protocols for optimal performance.

Concluding Notes

B2Trader is accessible as a turnkey package or as a platform that integrates with any CRM through REST API. B2Broker provides dedicated account managers and a demo, allowing businesses to experience the platform's features firsthand.

Contacts:

sales@b2broker.net

+44 208 068 8636