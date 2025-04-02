Behind the Code: How Andrii Davydchuk Reimagined Small Business Lending

Authored by James Carnell Andrii Davydchuk never set out to follow a conventional path in finance. From an early age, he wanted to connect complex data sets with tangible business outcomes—long before “data-driven” was a buzzword. Today, he’s a recognized leader in fintech, credited with pioneering real-time data integration that helps banks, fintechs, and small businesses better gauge financial health. His journey—marked by entrepreneurial grit, technological innovation, and a deep commitment to empowering smaller enterprises—illustrates how data can reshape entire economies. For Davydchuk, information is more than just numbers; it’s a catalyst for meaningful change.

A Vision Shaped by Early Curiosity

Growing up in Ukraine, Davydchuk was fascinated by computers, devouring software manuals in his teens. “The real power of computing goes beyond flashy interfaces; it’s about insights drawn from raw data,” he recalls. During his university years, he honed programming skills for large-scale data flows. That early focus on data’s potential became the cornerstone of upSWOT, the fintech startup he co-founded in 2019.

Reinventing Data Integration Through upSWOT

upSWOT set out to link financial institutions with the real-time business data of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). Despite SMEs comprising around 90% of businesses worldwide and generating over half of global employment, many still struggle to access the kind of sophisticated financial services larger companies take for granted. “If we could make data-sharing seamless, we’d solve a massive gap,” says Davydchuk.

The resulting solution, upSWOT’s Financial Data Gateway, integrates accounting, payroll, CRM, and ERP platforms in real time, giving banks and fintechs a dynamic view of each client’s finances. With the proper consent, lenders can quickly assess everything from cash flow trends to sales cycles—information that once required cumbersome paperwork or outdated statements.

Rapid Growth and Early Validation

Within two years of launching, upSWOT raised $4.3 million in funding, fueling rapid product development and global expansion. By early 2022, the platform had integrated with over 150 SaaS applications, swiftly earning the trust of traditional financial institutions. “We initially thought banks would be cautious about trusting a startup with critical data,” Davydchuk notes, “but they saw our commitment to security and reliability.”

That commitment was tested in 2022, when the threat of war in Ukraine became a harsh reality. Anticipating danger, Davydchuk relocated employees and their families just a week before hostilities escalated. “Protecting lives came first,” he says. “Many startups weren’t so lucky.” Thanks to this proactive move, upSWOT continued operating with minimal disruption.

Building Partnerships and Eyeing the Future

Despite the turmoil, upSWOT pressed on, forging partnerships with banks, fintech companies, and global tech firms. “No single solution can meet every evolving data demand,” Davydchuk observes. “Our goal was to build a gateway adaptable to future technologies, whether blockchain or advanced AI models.” Research by McKinsey & Company suggests that institutions leveraging real-time data and AI can reduce credit losses by up to 15%. upSWOT aimed to help make that a reality by providing the infrastructure necessary to harness data in meaningful ways.

By 2024, the startup’s success captured the attention of Uptiq.AI, an organization specializing in AI-driven financial solutions. In December of that year, Uptiq.AI officially acquired upSWOT, marking a major milestone for both parties. “We saw it as a chance to amplify our impact,” Davydchuk says. “Uptiq had a global vision for AI in finance, and upSWOT was the data backbone to power that vision.”

Life After Acquisition

Following the acquisition, Davydchuk took on a vital role at Uptiq, integrating upSWOT’s data capabilities into the broader AI Workbench. Lenders and other financial players could now conduct advanced forecasting, risk assessment, and even fraud detection using a single interface. “Real magic happens when real-time data meets algorithms that keep learning,” he explains. “We can see a business’s immediate financial health and predict where it’s heading.”

Yet for Davydchuk, the acquisition was never an endpoint. He views it as a springboard to fulfill a deeper purpose: reducing the gulf between small businesses and larger institutions. “Robust data levels the playing field,” he says. “For too long, smaller companies lacked the analytics to compete effectively for loans and other financial products. Our mission is to change that.”

A Continuing Commitment to Innovation

As the fintech world accelerates toward AI-driven solutions, Davydchuk remains a vital voice. He believes that combining artificial intelligence with real-time data will shape the next era of financial services—one in which outdated processes are replaced by continuous insights and dynamic decision-making. “We’re at the tip of the iceberg,” he notes. “Imagine reducing lending bias or credit bottlenecks by equipping banks with immediate, predictive information. That changes entire economies.”