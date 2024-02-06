Budget Unveils Blueprint for India's Development: Dr Vivek Bindra

New Delhi (India), February 5: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has presented the interim budget before the start of the new financial year, opening a treasure trove of joys for the poor, women, youth, and farmers. In this budget, several important sectors have been strengthened. Nirmala Sitharaman has presented the budget for the sixth time. Although this budget may be the last budget of the Modi government's second term, the government has included many visionary missions in this sixth budget. Under this, a decision has been taken to build 2 crore new houses in the next 5 years. One crore house will be equipped with solar energy.

Sweetness Added to the Lives of the Poor

The government has already announced under the ‘Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Ann Yojana’ (PMGKAY) to provide free rations to 81.35 crore families from January 1, 2024, to 2029. In addition to this, in this budget, families benefiting from the ‘Antyodaya Anna Yojana’ will now receive a subsidy of Rs 18.50 per kg on sugar until the year 2026. The promise of free grain and cheap sugar by the government will reduce the daily expenses of low-income people and increase their savings.

Emphasis on Women's Health and Prosperity

In the past 10 years, the Modi government has taken significant steps in the interest of women in all sectors, starting schemes like ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao ’ and setting up women's courts, and also passed major bills like triple talaq. In this series, to connect women with the country's economy and bring rural women into the mainstream, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has given momentum to the 'Lakhpatti Didi' scheme.

In this interim budget for 2024-25, the government has set a target to include 3 crore women in the Lakhpatti Didi Yojana, up from 2 crore. Additionally, attention has been paid to the health of women by the Central Government. Under this, all ASHA workers and Anganwadi workers will be provided health coverage under the ‘Ayushman Bharat Scheme’. Along with this, arrangements have been made for vaccination to keep girls aged nine to fourteen years safe from cervical cancer.

Billions Allocated for Technical Research

After ‘Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan’ the government has now included ‘Jai Anusandhan’ in its developed India model. Therefore, a big fund has been prepared in this budget for better research for companies working on solar and electrical energy in the technology field.

Arrangements have also been made to provide a 50-year interest-free loan to youth working in the field of innovation. For this, the government has prepared a fund of Rs 1 lakh crore. In addition, there has been an expansion in the tax exemption for startups.

This important decision taken by the government can give new energy to entrepreneurship and startups across the country. At the same time, attention has also been paid to providing employment to the country's youth, with opportunities for 55 lakh new jobs.

What did Agriculture Get?

The Finance Minister presented the interim budget in Parliament on Thursday, outlining a vision to strengthen the agriculture sector, along with technology, employment, and women's upliftment, in the backbone of the country's economy. He said that to make the lives of farmers easier, 1361 markets will be connected through eNAM.

Along with this, aquaculture under the fisheries sector will be doubled and 5 integrated aqua parks will also be set up. These decisions taken for the welfare of farmers will not only encourage them but also provide them with strength.

During the presentation of the interim budget in 2019 by the Modi government, the Finance Minister, Shri Piyush Goyal, introduced several significant schemes. This move came as a surprise to many, as it was the first time that the previous government had made such significant decisions during the interim budget. As a result, people had high expectations for the interim budget of 2024, but this time, Nirmala Sitharaman did not introduce any major schemes, which left many feeling disappointed.

However, this budget has clarified that the government's strategy for the country's future is to empower youth, women, farmers, and the poor. The goal of building a developed India by the year 2047 will be based on these four pillars.