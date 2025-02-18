Celebrating Global Excellence: Forttuna Awards 2024 Honors Trailblazers Redefining Industries and Transforming Lives

The Forttuna Global Excellence Awards 2024, held on December 6-7 aboard the iconic Queen Elizabeth II cruise in Dubai, celebrated leadership, innovation, and achievement. Led by Aditii Handa and Raul Handa, the awards gala brought together visionaries from over 40 countries, honoring excellence in business, health, and wellness.

The Forttuna Global Excellence Awards 2024, held aboard Dubai’s Queen Elizabeth II, honored 200+ visionary winners from 47+ countries on December 6th and 7th, 2024, recognizing their groundbreaking contributions across health, wellness, and business. This global platform celebrates pioneers driving transformation and setting new industry standards. Among the esteemed awardees were Joshua Joel C. Manoharan, Dr. Rajesh Kesavan, and Dr. Frederic Roscop, whose remarkable achievements redefine excellence. In this feature, we explore their inspiring journeys and the profound impact of their dedication and innovation on shaping the future.

Physiotherapist of the Year: Joshua Joel C. Manoharan, Philippines

Innovating Local Physiotherapy Practice: Joshua Manoharan, a dedicated physiotherapy innovator, earned his Bachelor's Degree from the University of the Philippines Manila in 2013. He began his career at Physio Asia Therapy Centre, a Singaporean franchise specializing in technology-assisted rehabilitation. Recognizing that musculoskeletal injuries often recur due to a lack of long-term lifestyle changes, he ventured into fitness training, progressing to Head Coach at F45 Training BGC Stopover. Over six years, he earned multiple certifications and integrated physiotherapy into functional training.

In 2017, Joshua launched @thefortphysio on Instagram, establishing himself as Bonifacio Global City's go-to physiotherapist. His expertise earned him the prestigious Bursary Award at the 2020 World Physiotherapy Congress, one of only nine Filipinos honored. Inspired by this recognition, he founded Kakayanan Digital Rehab Inc., a startup providing accessible physiotherapy services across four clinics in Metro Manila and Cebu, becoming a leading home health physiotherapy provider.

Podiatrist of the Year: Dr. Rajesh Kesavan, India

Dr. Rajesh Kesavan, a pioneer in diabetic foot care, has been honored with the Forttuna Global Excellence Award 2024 for his exceptional contributions to podiatry. As the founder of Dr. RK’s Diabetic Foot and Podiatry Institute, India’s first exclusive foot care hospital, he has transformed diabetic foot treatment and amputation prevention in India.

Expressing gratitude, Dr. Kesavan dedicated the award to his team and praised Forttuna for raising awareness of diabetic foot care, a critical yet often overlooked field. He highlighted the growing diabetes crisis, with over 530 million people worldwide at risk of complications like foot ulcers, infections, and neuropathy, leading causes of amputation occurring every seven seconds globally.

Osteopath of the Year & Well-being Start-up of the Year: Dr. Frederic Roscop, AEQUIL, United Kingdom

AEQUIL is the result of Dr. Roscop’s lifelong dedication to health and well-being. After battling Lyme disease and other health challenges, he explored ancient and modern healing practices, leading to AEQUIL’s launch. In 2024, he was honored as Osteopath of the Year, marking a milestone in his 25-year career.

Recognizing stress as the root cause of most health issues, Dr. Roscop sought solutions beyond traditional osteopathy. AEQUIL was founded to address health problems at their root, not just symptoms. Years of research with Swiss scientists led to the development of dynamized supplements using his proprietary Liquid Intelligence™ technology, a breakthrough in quantum biology and informed water.

AEQUIL’s supplements and patches, enriched with vitamins, minerals, and plant extracts, work at the cellular level to help manage stress. Integrating science-backed solutions with holistic approaches such as osteopathy, sound healing, and affirmations, AEQUIL empowers individuals to enhance their well-being from home.

Dr. Roscop’s innovations have positioned him as a leader in health and wellness. His vision is to create “a world of well-being,” blending modern science with ancient healing traditions. He states, “My mission is to help people live authentically and enjoy lifelong well-being. AEQUIL is a significant step toward this goal.”

After the Grand Success of the Global Edition, Forttuna is Coming to India!

Following the overwhelming success of the Forttuna Global Excellence Awards 2024, we are thrilled to announce the 2025 India Edition, set to take place in Mumbai in May 2025. This prestigious program will honor visionary leaders and organizations driving innovation, excellence, and transformation across industries.

With a special focus on business and healthcare excellence, the India Edition will spotlight trailblazers shaping the nation’s future, recognizing their remarkable contributions to industry growth and societal impact.

Join us in celebrating India’s most inspiring changemakers, as we continue Forttuna’s mission of fostering collaboration, setting new benchmarks, and honoring those who redefine success. Be part of this journey, where excellence meets recognition!