Chaturvatika: where wellness meets legacy and luxury finds its purpose

In a quiet corner of Andhra Pradesh, where the backwaters of Ongole shimmer under golden sunlight and the air carries the gentle murmur of nature, emerges Chaturvatika—a ground-breaking luxury wellness township that redefines what it means to live well. Backed by the EBG Group, Chaturvatika is not just a real estate offering; it is a transformative lifestyle experience that combines nature, wellness, spirituality, and thoughtful architecture into one harmonious whole.

A Vision Rooted in Wellness, a Legacy Built to Last

Set within a sprawling 50-acres of land in Chadalavada, Ongole, Chaturvatika is a meticulously crafted, high-end development that redefines upscale living with its unique concept of legacy living. Only 30% of the land is developed with 133 villas spread across 24 acres, while the remaining area is dedicated to lush landscapes, open skies, spiritual sanctuaries and wellness zones. These 3BHK to 5BHK villas are thoughtfully designed to provide serene backwater views, private gardens and adherence to Vaastu principles. Every square foot embodies mindful luxury, holistic wellbeing and timeless value.

India’s First Marine Wellness Resort in a Residential Community

At the heart of Chaturvatika lies Krillam, the country’s first marine wellness resort integrated into a residential setting. Designed to attract global wellness seekers and corporate retreat planners, Krillam is complemented by Panchakarma therapies and yoga programs led by Sri Sri Ravi Shankar’s Tattva team. This rare offering makes Chaturvatika not just a place to live—but a destination to rejuvenate, reflect, and realign with nature.

Ongole: A Region Ready for Transformation

While Ongole is known globally as the #1 exporter of Black Galaxy granite and a leader in aquaculture and GI-tagged tobacco, it has long lacked a premium lifestyle ecosystem. Despite attracting over 6 lakh tourists annually for its virgin beaches and Buddhist heritage, it has never had a luxury stay destination or a community that speaks to the needs of wellness-oriented individuals and families. Chaturvatika addresses this long-standing gap. With NH-16 frontage, proximity to the upcoming Ongole Airport, and high-speed rail connectivity via Vande Bharat Express, the township sits at the convergence of accessibility, opportunity, and serenity.

Wellness, Safety & Sustainability – A Holistic Approach

Marine Breeze & Low-TDS Water – Unlike the saline supply in Ongole city, Chaturvatika offers naturally filtered freshwater and pollutant-free marine air.

– Unlike the saline supply in Ongole city, Chaturvatika offers naturally filtered freshwater and pollutant-free marine air. Heli-Ambulance Access – A first in this segment, providing residents with 24x7 air medical emergency response.

– A first in this segment, providing residents with 24x7 air medical emergency response. Eco-Conscious Development – Built using sustainable materials, low-density planning and green infrastructure.

– Built using sustainable materials, low-density planning and green infrastructure. Spiritual Zones & Temple Complex – Spaces designed for introspection, prayer and inner balance.

A Lifestyle for Those Who Seek More Than Just a Home

Whether you are a high-net-worth individual, a global citizen, a legacy-focused family, or a wellness investor, Chaturvatika offers you more than just premium real estate—it offers purpose. Designed for people aged 35–60 who value privacy, health, and long-term security, this is where you can enjoy both luxury and meaning.

Live. Earn. Leave a Legacy.

Chaturvatika offers a robust leaseback investment model, turning your luxury villa into a smart asset:

20-year guaranteed rental income

Monthly rental pay-outs

5% rent escalation every 2 years

2X buyback guarantee after 5 years whether you reside, retire, or rent—it’s a decision that grows in value.

A Complete Community Built for Holistic Living

Chaturvatika comes equipped with thoughtfully curated amenities:

Meditation Gardens & Spiritual Plazas

Private Gardens & Smart Villas

Clubhouses, Amphitheatre, and Mini-Theatre

Jogging Tracks, Skating Rink, Cricket Nets

ATM, Supermarket, Organic Store, Coffee Shop

School Access, 24x7 Security Grid, Helipad, Mini-Clinic

A Benchmark for Tier-2 Luxury, Designed to Inspire

With a projected investment of ₹500 Crores, Chaturvatika is not just a township—it's a pioneering movement. It sets a new standard for sustainable, spiritual, and wellness-driven luxury in India’s rising Tier-2 cities. It invites you to live in rhythm with nature, in tune with tradition, and in harmony with yourself.

Chaturvatika – Wellness. Purpose. Legacy.