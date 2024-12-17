Corefactors Announces Brand New Identity to Mark its Shift from a CRM to a RevOps Platform

Corefactors, a leading tech innovator in the RevOps space, announces its rebranding with a new logo, tagline, and website. This shift aims to change the way users think about Corefactors. With this rebranding, Corefactors showcases its evolution from a CRM with in-built cloud telephony and IVR services to a complete RevOps platform. Corefactors’ new brand identity reflects a better and consistent user experience, which is crucial now that they are stepping into the international market. When asked about the decision to rebrand, Founder and CEO Sharmila Sundaram mentioned “We no longer want to be known as just another CRM that helps with sales, marketing, support, and success. We want to be the torchbearer of RevOps, syncing all these 4 revenue-generating departments on one platform.”

Corefactors’ has retained its iconic blue and added more bright shades to its palette of primary and secondary brand colors. The logo has changed from a play on the alphabet “C” to an arrow that denotes growth and rise. This is perfectly aligned with their new tagline “Your Revenue Multiplier”. The brand aims to position its RevOps platform as a solution for businesses of all sizes to plug their revenue leakage.

Corefactors now has over 10k users globally, with 400+ customers in India, Philippines, Albania, USA, and UAE. The company has clients from a range of industries including major players like Lenovo, Flipkart, Exide, Pidilite, Dr. Lal Path Labs, and Trdfin, among others.

The product has received a glow-up with advanced features like AI Call Intelligence and AI Email Generator. The vision is to take away the mundane part of the job with AI and automation. RevOps professionals can leverage these features to put more effort into areas where human interaction is necessary.

The Call Intelligence feature transcribes and analyzes hours of calls, turning them into reports with actionable insights. The AI report can pick up on customer pain points and buying signals. It scores both the agent and the customer on several metrics and provides suggestions for improvement. The user can analyze a single or a hundred calls using this feature. Corefactors has automated call analysis and made it 120 times faster - it took 6 minutes to process 235 calls, which earlier took 12.06 man-hours.

The AI email generator is different from other generative AI tools in the market. It saves time on writing prompts as the platform automatically collects lead information and uses it to write contextualized and personalized emails.

Corefactors banks its product placement on the rising industry shift from SalesOps to RevOps. SalesOps considers the sales team to be the sole contributor to business revenue. It focuses on optimizing sales processes and managing resources for revenue growth. This strategy is effective, but it operates in silos and limits the collaboration of the sales team with the other teams. Limited collaboration leaves gaps for revenue opportunities to slip through. RevOps gives equal importance to all revenue-generating teams and provides them with tools for better alignment and synergy.

The marketing team generates leads from campaigns, the sales team tries to close deals with these leads, the support team handles customer issues after the sale, and the success team is focused on nurturing customer loyalty. Without RevOps, these teams are all using separate and disparate platforms. It becomes difficult to track what’s happening with each deal, identify the sales-ready leads, and provide excellent support and after-sales care.

With taglines like “Your Revenue Multiplier” and “Think RevOps. Think Corefactors,” Corefactors is directly launching itself into the RevOps space. Founder Sharmila Sundaram mentions what users can expect from the company following the rebranding. She says, “Businesses can expect zero revenue leakage, efficient and streamlined workflows, visibility across teams for better collaboration, optimization of processes and resources, predictable and data-driven decisions, and scalable growth with automation and integration.”