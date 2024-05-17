Cruise 5 star VariQool Ultra Inverter AC range 2024 edition launched in India

Cruise, a leading name in the air conditioning industry has announced the launch of its 2024 edition of room air conditioners under the ‘VarioQool’ range. The lineup includes an impressive selection of models designed for homes, office cabins, and luxury living spaces.

The company's new flagship - the VarioQool Ultra 5-star series is now available in 1.5, 1.6 and 2.0ton capacities with prices starting from Rs 36,990 and an impressive Lifetime Service warranty program. Features such as 7-stage air filtration, 50ft long air throw, and 5.15 ISEER ratings are standard across this premium segment of products. In addition to the flagship, Cruise Appliances has also launched ten new models across inverter and fixed speed ACs in the 3 and 5star category with a goal to double its market share by FY25.

"With the current summers expected to be severe and prolonged and with trends of hybrid work styles of offices and homes, we anticipate doubling our turnover over previous years, driven by the introduction of more than 20 new models in the last 18 months as well as an ever-expanding presence across e-commerce and modern retail channels," says Roshan Sirohia, Director - Cruise Appliances Ltd.

This year, Cruise has placed a strong focus on energy efficiency, introducing new VarioQool Inverter ACs under the Pro and Ultra ranges with convertible cooling capacity, wide stabilizer free operation, and even training the service personnel for correct installation practices for increased product performance.

The market for room ACs is experiencing significant growth, driven by a burgeoning middle-class consumer base with rising disposable incomes. What was once considered a luxury is increasingly seen as a necessity. Cruise has noticed demand from first-time buyers, especially in Tier 2, 3, and 4 markets, as well as from those seeking replacements. Mr Sirohia also pointed out that the enthusiastic response and increased sales inquiries from trade partners indicate a broader premiumization shift within the air conditioning industry.

Cruise's commitment to innovation and quality has been a driving force for its success over the past 30 years. The launch of this new range aims to help it position as a challenger to more established MNCs by offering value premium products with smart cooling tech that align with modern needs.