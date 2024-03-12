Demystifying the Prices of Hyundai Venue - Revealing Models and Features

Hyundai Venue's Price Breakdown in India: Models, Features, and Financial Advice

A thumb’s rule for buying a car is that your purchase should be 10 per cent of the total monthly income (if it’s a car loan). However, most people save money to buy a luxury vehicle. So you have decided to buy a Hyundai Venue. Thus, it’s time to evaluate the cost. On that note, this post also gives a detailed analysis of the models and features of this compact SUV. Let’s find out more from these points below.

Understanding What’s Ex-Showroom and On-Road Prices Before You Buy the Car

Car makers (in this case, Hyundai) advertise Venue at the maximum retail price. So, it’s different from ex-showroom prices. Truth be told, the ex-showroom price is the amount at which the dealers get models from brands.

Nonetheless, the on-road price is the final expense levied on the car. It includes ex-showroom price, vehicle registration expense, road tax, and insurance expense. Combined together, they form the on-road price of the vehicle.

So, the on-road price of the SUV’s base model is Rs. 8.90 lakhs in Delhi. On the other hand, the premium model comes at Rs. 15.47 lakhs (petrol) and Rs. 15.77 lakhs (diesel variant). Its on-road price may differ from one city to another. So, here’s the list of the variants’ on-road prices in Delhi:



• Variant On-Road Price in Delhi

• 1.2 E - Rs. 8.90 lakhs • 1.2 S - Rs. 10.19 lakhs • 1.2 S(O) - Rs. 11.05 lakhs • 1.2 S(O) Knight - Rs. 11.72 lakhs • 1.0 S(O) - Rs. 11.87 lakhs • 1.5 S Plus - Rs. 12.75 lakhs • 1.2 SX - Rs. 12.78 lakhs • 1.2 SX Knight - Rs. 13.16 lakhs • 1.0 S(O) DCT - Rs. 13.19 lakhs • 1.0 SX(O) Knight - Rs. 14.44 lakhs • 1.5 SX - Rs. 14.70 lakhs • 1.0 SX(O) DCT - Rs. 15.16 lakhs • 1.0SX(O) DCT Knight - Rs. 15.27 lakhs

• 1.5 SX(O) - Rs. 16.55 lakhs

Hyundai Venue Variants Available in India – Unveiling the Models

After understanding the Hyundai venue price in India , it’s time to get an idea of the models and available features.

The SUV’s line-up comprises the following variants that can be suitable for varied driving preferences and costs:

E Variant

It’s the entry-level variant that offers essential features and interior and exterior design. Customers can choose the entry-level model for affordable and essential features. These models may lack premium amenities of higher trims. The budget-conscious purchasers can find these features quite attractive.

S Variant

The S trim brings additional features like a multi-function steering wheel and adjustable exterior rear-view mirror. The touch screen and engine start-stop button deserve special mention here. Altogether, this variant strikes a balance of convenience and affordability. The improved safety functionalities can give a wonderful experience to the driver.

SX Variant

The SX trim comes with advanced features like automatic climate control and projector headlamps. Besides, you can also get ambient lighting and advanced connected car technology. If you are seeking a well-rounded car package without breaking the bank, you may consider one of these variants.

SX (O) Variant

The SX (O) variant is the most premium variant available in Hyundai’s Venue line-up. Notably, it boasts of top features starting from sunroof to leather upholstery. Surprisingly, car purchasers who crave sought-after technologies and luxurious features can consider this range.

A Few Financial Advices to Make a Better Decision

Hyundai’s Venue is an excellent choice considering value for money. It navigates financial aspects that need careful consideration. The following tips are what a buyer may consider while deciding on a car purchase:

Determining the Budget

The most important aspect you should consider is to determine your budget. Notably, you must ensure that the cost assessments must align with your financial plan and needs. It’s always intriguing to choose higher models with top-notch features. However, remember that impulsive buying or overspending can result in crucial financial consequences.

Exploring Various Financial Choices

Next, you should conduct proper research on different financing options before making a purchase. Understandably, you must compare your interest rates and down payments with your loan terms before making a decision.

Importance of Insurance

You should never overlook the significance of insurance coverage while buying a car in India. Given that buying a car is an investment, it can protect your investment against uncertain circumstances.

Final Words

So, now you understand the breakdown of Hyundai’s Venue. Now, as a buyer, you can make a well-informed decision aligning with your financial objectives and preferences. You can explore diverse models and their features to begin your journey with utmost confidence. So, here’s to making a sound investment considering this compact SUV’s features and style.