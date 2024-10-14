Dr. Jayshree Periwal Appointed Chairperson, Mr Jai Krishan Jajoo as Co-Chair of the ICC Rajasthan State Council

New Delhi [India] October 11:Dr. Jayshree Periwal has been appointed as a Chairperson and Mr Jai Krishan Jajoo, Founder and Chairman of JK Jajoo Ventures, as Co-Chair of the Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC) Rajasthan State Council. Deputy CM Diya Kumari Launches ICC Rajasthan State Council for Economic Growth During the inauguration of the Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC) Rajasthan State Council at ITC Rajputana in Jaipur, Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari emphasized on the significance of establishing ICC to enhance the local business environment. The council aims to foster collaboration between state and union governments to promote economic growth. Mr Jai Krishan Jajoo, newly appointed as Co-Chair of the ICC Rajasthan chapter, joins the Chairperson Dr. Jayshree Periwal in leading efforts to advance various businesses in Rajasthan and achieve its economic vision.

A Legacy of Excellence: Mr JK Jajoo's Contributions to Society and Industry

With over 40 years of entrepreneurial excellence, MrJajoo has made significant contributions across various sectors, including real estate, packaging, logistics, aviation and education. His visionary leadership has propelled JK Jajoo Ventures into a respected conglomerate known for its commitment to quality and innovation.

Since 1983, MrJajoo has demonstrated a strong commitment to real estate and social impact. As the founder of JK Jajoo Ventures, he has led the creation of several prestigious projects, such as Shubhashish Geeta and Shubhashish Prakash. His entrepreneurial vision is complemented by his philanthropic endeavors; in 2001, he founded Jagriti, an NGO that offers free education to children in the urban slums of Rajasthan, now serving over 5,500 students across 18 schools.

Mr Jai Krishan Jajoo, President of Jagriti, has been recognized by the government and esteemed organizations on numerous occasions for his outstanding contributions. Notably, he received the National Youth Award on January 12, 2018, presented by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with Jagriti being recognized among India’s top NGOs. He set a world record for providing over 8,500 mobile mortuary services free of charge, honored by the London World Book of Records in February 2023. Additionally, he has been awarded the Highest State Civilian Award for Excellence in Social Service by the Government of Rajasthan and has received multiple Shiksha Vibhushan Awards for his impact on education. Mr Jajoo is an active member of various high-profile committees, including those focused on transforming Jaipur into a world-class city and improving education in Rajasthan. His efforts in social welfare have earned him accolades such as the Pride of Nation award, reflecting his commitment to empowering underprivileged communities.

Empowering Rajasthan: Leading Rajasthan Towards Sustainable Economic Development

Mr Jai Krishan Jajoo's appointment as Co-Chair of the ICC Rajasthan State Council aligns perfectly with his vision of fostering dialogue among business leaders and policymakers to enhance the local business environment. His commitment to collaboration and sustainable development is vital as Rajasthan aspires to become a USD 350 billion economy in the next five years. As MrJajoo takes on this new role, he remains dedicated to driving innovation and supporting economic growth in the region, reinforcing the importance of strong leadership in shaping a prosperous future for Rajasthan.