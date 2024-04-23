Empowering People- Generating Social Wealth, the CSR Mantra of JK Tyre

At JK Tyre, our vision transcends mere business success. We believe that true prosperity stems from fostering the comprehensive development of society. Guided by the tenets of corporate social responsibility (CSR), we are committed to generating sustainable societal value while promoting economic growth and environmental stewardship.



Rooted in the ethos laid down by our founders, we prioritize inclusive progress for all stakeholders, including shareholders, employees, truckers, transporters, and the communities we serve. With this principle as the cornerstone of our CSR approach, we have initiated a diverse array of programs aimed at uplifting marginalized segments of society. Over the past decade, JK Tyre's commitment to Corporate Social Responsibility has illuminated the lives of over a million individuals, in 4 major thematic areas-Livelihood, Health, Water & Environment & Education.



























1.Sustainable Livelihood

One of the key pillars of our CSR agenda is sustainable livelihoods. In rural India, agriculture and livestock rearing are the primary sources of income for many households. To enhance farm and off-farm incomes, we have implemented various programs focused on agricultural and livestock development.

JK Tyre's Livestock Development Projects in Morena, MP& Mysore, Karnataka have significantly boosted dairy farming. With over 50,00 artificial inseminations performed, yielding 13,000+ hybrid calves, and providing healthcare to over a lakh animal, the project has led to a notable increase in dairy owners' monthly income by Rs 8,000-15,000. Directly benefiting over 25,000 farmers, it stands as a testament to JK Tyre's commitment to rural empowerment and sustainable agriculture.

Additionally, our efforts in agricultural improvement aim to train farmers in modern farming practices, access to high-yielding seeds, and promoting floriculture among women farmers,thus boosting agricultural productivity and income levels.

Under Floriculture initiative, we trained women farmers in floriculture in Kankroli, Rajasthan, leveraging the area's market proximity. Seedlings of marigold, jasmine, and chrysanthemum were distributed, along with wire fencing for crop protection. Over 2,000 women adopted floriculture, earning an extra income of Rs 10,000 per cropping season.

Location specific & market oriented trainings on entrepreneurship development, plumbing, LMV driving, mobile repairing, motor winding, beautician, tailoring, etc have been imparted to more than 10,000 unemployed youths to enhance their entrepreneurial & employability skills.

2. Healthcare for All

Healthcare and sanitation are paramount in our CSR agenda, particularly in underserved communities. Projects like 'Jyoti Kiran' provide eye care services including free spectacles to truckers and transporters, addressing vision-related issues that impact road safety. Additionally, through our initiatives in HIV/AIDS prevention,the PLHIV network has enrolled total 1650 PLHIV in Rajsamand, Rajasthan and a large number of PLHIV have also been linked with various government social schemes like Antyoday, Palanhar, etc., demonstrating our commitment to public health.

Pushpawati Singhania Hospital & Research Institute, New Delhi is a super specialty hospital co-promoted by JK Tyre for wellbeing of common public following no profit- no loss philosophy. From last two decades, more than a lac patients every year avail affordable & best in class health care services at hospital.

3. Education for empowerment

Education lies at the heart of our efforts to transform communities. By adopting government ITIs and offering vocational education, we equip students with job-oriented skills, paving the way for employment opportunities and economic empowerment. Through school adoption and infrastructure development programs, we strive to create centres of excellence where quality education is accessible to all.Better infrastructure has been ensured at more than 200 schools benefiting 50,000+ students.

Under JK Tyre's Model School initiative, we developed 55 smart classrooms in schools enabling digital education accessible to more than 12,000 children.

4. Conserving water & saving environment

Water conservation is another area where JK Tyre is making significant strides through which we aim to address water scarcity and improve agricultural productivity.

JK Tyre's water conservation projects in all of our manufacturing locations- Mysore, Kankroli, Morena, and Kancheepuram have revitalized local water resources. Over the years, we rejuvenated more than 100 water harvesting structures like Water Tanks, Check dams, farm ponds, etc. . Thesewater conservation efforts, including farm bunding and borewell recharge, benefit over 1,50,000 residents, ensuring sustainable agriculture and animal welfare. These initiatives have not only transformed wastelands into productive areas but also ensured round-the-year availability of drinking water for local communities.

5. Road Safety

Promoting Road Safety is a paramount priority for JK Tyre as a conscientious corporate entity. Through extensive collaborations with traffic police, we have orchestrated numerous Road Safety Campaigns tailored for diverse audiences including the general public, students, and women.

6. Employee Volunteering

Employee volunteering is a key pillar of our CSR strategy, reflecting our commitment to social responsibility at all levels of the organization. By engaging employees in volunteering activities, we not only amplify the reach of our initiatives but also foster a culture of compassion and empathy within our workforce.