India Energy Week: Enhancing Safety and Sustainability

From human factors in safety management to mental health, robotics, and corrosion control, the session highlighted the evolving priorities of the energy sector in ensuring a secure and sustainable future.

At India Energy Week 2025, industry leaders convened to discuss critical advancements in health, safety, and environment (HSE), focusing on the integration of human factors, emerging technologies, and mental well-being in the energy sector. The panel, featuring distinguished experts, provided valuable insights on strengthening safety protocols, leveraging automation, and fostering a resilient workforce.

Shivendra Parihar, joint director at the Oil Industry Safety Directorate (OISD), explored how human factors play a crucial role in improving HSE performance. As the key interface between the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas and industry stakeholders, OISD is committed to setting and enforcing safety norms through structured audits, training initiatives, and regulatory frameworks. Parihar emphasised the need for leadership commitment, robust organisational structures, and clear performance indicators to drive a culture of proactive risk management.

He also underscored the importance of effective communication in accident prevention, citing past industrial disasters where miscommunication led to catastrophic consequences. Clear, multilingual instructions, structured shift handovers, and open feedback channels are essential to maintaining workplace safety and operational excellence.

Dr Sandeep Sharma, chief general manager (HSE-Medical) at IndianOil Corporation Ltd, introduced a pioneering approach to petroleum storage tank cleaning using robotic scavenging machines. This innovative solution eliminates human exposure to confined, hazardous spaces, significantly improving both safety and efficiency. These automated systems also facilitate the complete recovery of hydrocarbons from sludge, promoting environmental sustainability. Dr Sharma highlighted how automation in high-risk tasks not only reduces operational downtime but also aligns with global safety and environmental compliance standards, setting a new benchmark in the industry.

Dr Deepashri Nage, deputy general manager at Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd, addressed the pressing challenge of corrosion under insulation (CUI), which accounts for a significant percentage of industrial equipment failures. She explained that CUI can progress up to 20 times faster than atmospheric corrosion, leading to leaks, shutdowns, and even explosions. As a solution, she presented thermal insulating coatings (TICs), an in-house innovation designed to combat this issue. Unlike conventional insulation, TICs offer dual benefits: superior CUI protection and enhanced personnel safety, while also reducing maintenance costs and improving energy conservation. Advancements in materials science, she noted, are key to revolutionising infrastructure longevity and operational reliability.

Dr Rama Srinivasan, chief general manager (HR) at GAIL (India) Ltd, highlighted the growing need for mental health support in high-risk industries. He stressed the direct correlation between demanding job roles and mental fatigue, advocating for structured support systems within energy companies. By incorporating psychological research and industry-specific case studies, he illustrated how chronic workplace stress can impair decision-making, increase safety risks, and diminish overall productivity. Practical strategies, such as resilience training, dedicated mental health programmes, and the integration of wellness professionals into corporate frameworks, are essential to fostering a more supportive work environment.

Srinivasan Ramesh, general manager at ONGC, introduced the ‘Five Tatwas’ framework, a holistic approach aligning mental and physical health with the elements of nature—earth, water, fire, air, and ether. He explored how emotional states impact physical health, citing links between anger and liver health, grief and lung function, and stress with cardiovascular strain. Ramesh advocated for neurobics, mental exercises incorporating mudras, colours, and mantras, to stimulate specific energy centres (chakras) and counteract workplace stress. His session underscored the growing recognition of holistic wellness practices in enhancing employee performance and overall organisational health.

The session concluded with the consensus that a robust safety culture, effective communication, technological innovation, and mental health initiatives must go hand in hand to create a sustainable and secure energy sector.