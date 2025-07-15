fixmytax: Ushered a New Age of Seamless and Transparent Tax Filing & Tax Compliances

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 14: In the digital-first age, one needed to have convenience and transparency as a child, and it is at the very heart of fixmytax, India’s first digital tax and financial advisory platform.

Founded in 2022 by the well-known Tax Expert & Finance Expert - Dr. Pawan Jaiswal,fixmytax is meant to solve the age-old tax compliance souci with its ever online platform that is secure, inexpensive, and extremely easy to operate.

"As we developed fixmytax, our vision was that no Indian should ever feel intimidated by taxation." Dr. Jaiswal maintains; "Every person deserves tools and guidance that are transparent, reliable, and easily accessible."

A One-Stop-Shop

fixmytax assists individual tax filers and entrepreneurs in fulfilling all heavy taxes:

Income Tax Return filing across categories (ITR 1–7)

GST Returns

TDS & TCS compliances

Compliance of Tax Notices (Income Tax & GST)

Assistance in filing & arguments of First & Second Appeal (Income Tax & GST)

Financial advisory services

Unlike other service-providers, fixmytax gives you a real human interaction. Users will interact with experienced professionals by chat, call, or video to make sure that their queries are addressed by qualified experts and not by some chatbot.

Clear Pricing and Security

Also, the company upholds transparency. All prices are clearly written upfront; there is no place for hidden charges or commissions. fixmytax sticks to strict data privacy laws, with government-grade encryption protecting sensitive information.

Building Trust Across India

From salaried professionals in Delhi to micro-enterprises in rural Bihar, lakhs of Indians rely uponfixmytax in making their compliance journey smoother. The inclusive platform model ensures that no territory or demographic is left behind.

Purpose-Driven Leadership

In India, fixmytax stands for empowerment beyond convenience. Dr. Jaiswal, along with Co-Founder Advocate Nidhi Pawan Singh — an ethical & excellent advocate and Advocate Ajit Kumar, specializing in tax litigation, provides a service that stands for ethics and impact on society. The founders are actively involved in initiatives promoting taxation and financial literacy all over India.

“We are not just a tax platform—we are a partner in progress for every Indian household and enterprise,” affirms Dr. Jaiswal.

Future Roadmap

With the Indian market going more digital, fixmytax is scaling its operations for the digital tax assistance that is fast becoming the need of the hour. Headquarters in Lucknow and Prayagraj respectively, the company is positioning itself as the first choice for hassle-free compliance for individuals and MSMEs.