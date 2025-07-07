Forging the Future of Brand Marketing

In a world where consumer attention is fleeting and brand loyalties are redefined with every scroll, the 4th edition of Brand of the Year 2025, hosted by Team Marksmen Network in Mumbai on June 27, brought together an exceptional confluence of ideas, insights, and icons. This unique platform honoured brands that have not only endured but evolved, resonating with a new generation of discerning, value-driven consumers.

Underpinned by the theme “Visionary Marketing and Timeless Brand Storytelling,” the event spotlighted how India’s most iconic brands are navigating a transformative landscape shaped by AI disruption, data privacy concerns, authentic engagement, and the demand for purpose-led action.

The conclave opened with a compelling welcome address by Rajesh Khubchandani, Co-founder and MD, Team Marksmen Network, who remarked, “When I look at a marketing team, I look at it as an orchestra. We have specialised players, but the brand leader ensures they all work in harmony to send the right message out that is music to our ears. We’re here to celebrate the way they have won market, mind, and heartshare.”

The event featured impactful sessions, including a panel discussion titled “Beyond the Buzz: What Media Mix Actually Moves the Needle Today?” where top CMOs decoded the fractured media ecosystem.

Paridhi Gupta, CMO, SEW.AI, highlighted the importance of community and authentic storytelling: “Two major pillars we’re seeing are building a community and bringing out the human element. Telling authentic stories is the next challenge for us.” Sujay Rachh, CMO, Nuvama Group, added, “Three things have happened with new-age customers. They are hyper-informed and low on attention span; second, they are seeking authenticity from brands; and lastly, today, trust is flowing sideways.”

The keynote by R. Gopalakrishnan, former Director of Tata Sons and co-author of Jamshetji Tata: The Man Who Saw Tomorrow, delved into the foundational values behind enduring Indian brands, drawing vivid lessons from the life of Jamsetji Tata. His reflections offered insights into the power of legacy, leadership, and long-term vision in a digital-first world.

The Guest of Honour, Shri Sudhir Mungantiwar, Senior BJP leader and Former Minister, Government of Maharashtra, reflected on the evolving role of Indian brands in shaping economic narratives, job creation, and cultural identity.

Honouring excellence across sectors, standout brands were recognised for setting benchmarks in visionary storytelling, innovation, consumer trust, and purpose-driven strategy. These included:

Bajaj Broking – Next-Gen Investing Brand of the Year

BHARAT PETROLEUM CORPORATION LIMITED

Bisleri Vedica Himalayan Spring Water

Campus Activewear Ltd

CELLO WORLD LIMITED

Cetaphil

Chitale Bandhu Mithaiwale

Fenesta

GM Modular Pvt. Ltd.

Godrej Interio (Part of Godrej Enterprises Group)

Haier Appliances India Pvt. Ltd.

Himalaya BabyCare

IKEA India

InSolare Energy Limited

JKMaxx Paints

KAFF Appliances

Kaya Clinic

LA SHIELD

Purple Finance

RUBBER KING TYRE PVT. LTD.

SEW.AI (Smart Energy Water)

TATA Tiscon

U.S. Polo Assn.

Unimoni India

VistaPrint

Backed by research from LeadCap Ventures, brands were evaluated across key dimensions such as: Personalized Customer Experiences, Authenticity and Purpose, Brand Storytelling, Customer Engagement, Leveraging AI, and Innovation.

As the curtains closed on this edition, Brand of the Year 2025 reaffirmed its purpose: not just to honour branding excellence, but to serve as a platform where marketers, leaders, and creators come together to shape the future of brand marketing in India.