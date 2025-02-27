Fortbell Gadgets enters into advertising with massive OOH Deal, Appoints Shavinder Singh Sandhu as its CEO for the vertical.

Mohali, February 2025 – Fortbell Gadgets has taken a significant step in strengthening its outdoor advertising portfolio by securing approx Rs. 350 Crore exclusive advt. contract with MC Mohali. The deal grants the company control over more than 300 advertising sites across the city for the next nine years.

Shavinder Singh Sandhu, a seasoned professional in the outdoor media industry, has been appointed CEO of the Outdoor Advertising Division to lead this initiative. Sandhu also heads Leafberry Ads and LEAD ADS, two of Punjab’s most influential OOH firms.

“We are investing in a next-generation OOH experience for Mohali, ensuring advertisers get maximum exposure through high-quality static and digital billboards,” Sandhu commented.

With this move, Fortbell Gadgets becomes a significant OOH media player in Punjab.