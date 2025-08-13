Free Unlimited Cricket Stream for Canada & The USA fans: SWIFT TV partners with Willow TV

To cater millions of cricket fans internationally, be it in Canada or in the USA, for a shared celebration across generations, and a unifying passion that connects cricket fans worldwide. From the stadium to the Television in the living room, cricket World Cups or Test Series provide the thrill of a nail-biting fireplays and now, this passion has a bigger and bolder platform. Willow TV, the most trusted international cricket broadcasting streaming channel, has now its strategic ties with India’s leading FAST (Free Ad-Supported Streaming Television) app SWIFT TV. With no subscriptions, and no paywalls. Just high-quality, uninterrupted cricket, accessible to millions of fans across borders.

A Game Changing Partnership

Willow TV is a household name among cricket fans internationally, known for its exclusive coverage, in-depth analysis, and premium broadcast quality of cricket matches. Traditionally available through cable sports packs or paid digital subscriptions.

Now, by joining hands with SWIFT TV which is India’s leading FAST streaming app, Willow TV is embracing the rapidly growing FAST market, bringing world-class cricket to fans without any cost barriers. This partnership also extends to audiences in USA, Canada, and other cricket-loving territories, ensuring global accessibility.

The FAST Advantage

According to industry reports, the global FAST market is projected to cross $17 billion by 2029, driven by shifting audience behaviour toward free, ad-supported content. In India alone, where over 700 million internet users are active, a significant portion of the audience prefers regional and free content. For rights holders like Willow TV, partnering with a FAST platform like SWIFT TV is more than a distribution deal; it's a strategic expansion into untapped demographics, offering advertisers new opportunities for targeted, engaged viewership.

Cricket as a Commercial Engine

The global cricket economy is estimated to be worth over $9 billion annually, with India accounting for a substantial share through broadcasting rights, sponsorships, and merchandising. By removing subscription barriers, SWIFT TV is poised to increase total viewership minutes, which in turn enhances ad inventory and potential sponsorship value for brands. For advertisers, cricket remains one of the most brand-safe and emotionally resonant platforms. Associating with live cricket offers a unique blend of reach, engagement, and loyalty qualities that are increasingly rare in fragmented digital media landscapes.

Accessibility Without Compromise

One of the biggest frustrations for cricket fans abroad has been the lack of affordable, legal streaming options. Expensive cable bundles, blackout restrictions, and geo-blocking have left many fans searching for unreliable or low-quality streams. SWIFT TV solves this with:

No login requirements : watch instantly after download.

: watch instantly after download. No payment gateways : ad-supported for free access.

: ad-supported for free access. High-definition streaming with adaptive bitrate technology to reduce buffering.

This inclusive approach ensures that whether a fan is watching cricket from Melbourne or Montreal, the experience remains smooth, legal, and engaging.

SWIFT TV: Beyond Cricket

While cricket is the headline attraction, SWIFT TV offers far more:

150+ live channels across sports, news, movies, lifestyle, and music.

10+ languages for regional inclusivity along with English.

A content library of films, shows, short films, and podcasts.

By combining sports, entertainment, and multilingual access, SWIFT TV positions itself as a comprehensive digital entertainment ecosystem not just a sports app.

A Win for Fans, Brands, and the Industry

This strategic partnership of Willow TV and SWIFT TV represents more than a content deal it’s more of a market expansion strategy that will benefit all stakeholders:

Fans would get premium cricket for free, legally, and in high resolutions.

would get premium cricket for free, legally, and in high resolutions. Advertisers gain access to highly engaged audiences with precise targeting capabilities.

gain access to highly engaged audiences with precise targeting capabilities. Rights holders enjoy broader global distribution and audience reach.

In an era where content accessibility often dictates brand loyalty, this move sets a new benchmark for sports broadcasting.

The Business Edge for the Partnering Brands

For Willow TV, in this case who is an onboarding partner of SWIFT TV is not only figuring the spectrum of audience expansion but also it’s about to tap a new revenue horizon, which will strengthen brand equity, and secure a competitive position in the evolving sports media landscape. With SWIFT TV’s rapidly growing user base and ad-supported model, Willow TV or any other partnering channel or brand will gain:

Increased Global Footprint: Seamless entry into emerging and mature cricket markets without additional distribution costs.

Seamless entry into emerging and mature cricket markets without additional distribution costs. Enhanced Advertiser Appeal : With the access of SWIFT TV’s advanced targeting tools, brand partners will be enabled to reach segmented cricket audiences with precision.

: With the access of SWIFT TV’s advanced targeting tools, brand partners will be enabled to reach segmented cricket audiences with precision. Sustainable Monetisation : It will surely bring a surge in the Ad revenue scale with growing viewership minutes, offering long-term returns without burdening fans with subscription fees.

: It will surely bring a surge in the Ad revenue scale with growing viewership minutes, offering long-term returns without burdening fans with subscription fees. Cross-Promotion Opportunities: Integration within SWIFT TV’s broader entertainment ecosystem, exposing cricket fans to other Willow TV content formats like documentaries, interviews, and special features.

Next Match Will Start In A Minute, Get Your Brand Partnered Swiftly

Willow TV experience like never before. Get it free, and get ready for the play. So no more waiting for TV to run your brand's promo while the cricket match is on. Get your channels or brands featured to a wider set of viewers. Download SWIFT TV today and enjoy theexperience like never before. Get it free, and get ready for the play.

This strategic alignment ensures Willow TV remains at the forefront of cricket broadcasting innovation while maximising business outcomes in an increasingly competitive streaming environment.