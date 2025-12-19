From Rajasthan to the World: How an Indian EdTech Startup Is Checkmating the Global Brain-Training Market

When Chandrajeet Rajawat was 17, his biggest challenge wasn’t an opponent across the chessboard, it was access. Passionate about the game but constrained by finances, he spent years navigating tournaments with limited resources, often prioritizing entry fees over basic comforts.

Those early struggles exposed a deeper problem within the Indian chess ecosystem. Despite chess being globally celebrated as a tool for cognitive development, structured and professional coaching pathways were scarce. Talent existed, but systems didn’t.

That realization became the foundation of Kingdom of Chess, a Udaipur-based EdTech startup now redefining how chess is taught to children across the world.

Building a Modern Chess Education System

Founded with the belief that chess education needed structure, storytelling, and scalability, Kingdom of Chess has grown over 10x in recent years, evolving from a passion-led initiative into a global chess learning platform. Today, it trains students across India, the United States, the United Kingdom, the UAE, and other 30+ international markets.

The platform’s students range from beginners discovering chess for the first time to advanced players preparing for competitive circuits.

The “Story-First” Learning Method

At the heart of Kingdom of Chess is its proprietary Story-First Method, an approach designed to make chess intuitive and engaging for young learners.

“We don’t start with rules and theory,” explains Rajawat. “We start with stories. Pieces become characters, and strategies become narratives children can emotionally connect with.”

This approach allows children as young as four to grasp complex concepts such as planning, foresight, and decision-making. Once foundational engagement is built, the platform integrates AI-driven game analysis, live interactive sessions, and gamified learning experiences conducted by FIDE-rated chess coaches and top Grandmasters.

The combination of storytelling, technology, and high-quality instruction has helped Kingdom of Chess position itself as a premium cognitive-development platform rather than just a chess academy.

Recognition from the Government of Rajasthan

The startup’s growth and innovation have also drawn institutional recognition.

At the Innovation Day Startup Conclave held at the Rajasthan International Centre (RIC), the Government of Rajasthan officially recognized Kingdom of Chess for its contribution to technological innovation and employment generation within the sports education sector.

During the event, attended by Sports Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma awarded the company a ₹7 lakh innovation grant.

“This recognition validates our effort to professionalize chess as an industry,” says Rajawat. “We are not only teaching the game,we’re building sustainable careers for coaches, trainers, and operational teams through technology.”

Creating Global and On-Ground Impact

In addition to online chess education, Kingdom of Chess is actively investing in on-ground infrastructure. The company recently hosted the International Rapid Open Chess Tournament at RIC Udaipur bringing together players from Under-7 categories to senior professionals.

The event was attended by Rajasthan Governor Shri Haribhau Bagde, who interacted with young players and parents highlighting the growing importance of chess within the state’s sporting and educational ecosystem.

For Rajawat, these milestones reflect how far the journey has come and how much remains ahead.

“We’ve grown significantly, but this is only the beginning,” he says. “Our vision is simple: We want every child to experience the cognitive benefits of chess and we want to build a world class chess ecosystem.”

With structured learning, global reach, and strong institutional support, Kingdom of Chess is steadily positioning India as a serious player in the global brain-training and cognitive education market.