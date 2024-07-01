Germane Media Revolutionizes Digital Entertainment with Swift TV: A New Era of Free Curated Streaming for India

New Delhi (India), June 29:Germane Media, launched in mid-2022 as a digital ad monetization company, has emerged as a leader in programmatic technologies, supporting digital publishers in 15 countries across five continents. Focused on video monetization for web, in-app, and Connected TV (CTV), Germane Media has earned the trust of advertisers and agencies by offering customized deals suited to various ad environments, formats, genres, and events. By using first-party data segments and maintaining a clean supply chain, Germane Media helps agencies effectively reach potential publications, addressing crucial industry needs. This year, Germane Media achieved Google Certified Publishing Partner status faster than any other company in the APAC region within just 15 months of its founding. By collaborating with top buyers like Amazon, PubMatic, Freewheel, Microsoft, and Magnite, Germane Media guarantees access to high-quality supply across different environments.

Last year, Germane Media leveraged the growing CTV trend in Western markets, establishing itself as a top APAC provider of advertising solutions in this segment. Partnering with numerous CTV publishers and FAST platforms, Germane Media spotted a key opportunity in the emerging streaming format within the APAC market. Following six months of careful planning and execution, Germane Media is excited to announce the launch of Swift TV , a new streaming platform designed for the Indian audience.

Initially launching on mobile app stores, Swift TV plans to expand to TV OS platforms in a few months. The service will roll out in India by year-end with future expansions to the US, UK, Canada, and Dubai, targeting the Indian diaspora. The platform aims to attract 1 million users by year-end and 3-5 million in its first year, encompassing both in-app and CTV inventory.

"Our extensive background in ad monetization is crucial to Swift TV's success. Our established SSP, DSP, and agency connections will ensure optimal advertising yield on our platform. Unlike other platforms that depend on third-party monetization, which often struggle to provide decent returns to their content partners, this is one of our unique selling points," said Abhishek Singh, CEO. "Swift TV will also feature live streaming seminars, webinars, and special event screenings in the upcoming months."

Swift TV is poised to revolutionize the streaming industry as an independent Free Ad-Supported Television (FAST) platform, offering viewers a unique and engaging experience with a variety of curated theme-based content—all for free. In a market dominated by subscription-based Over-The-Top (OTT) services, Swift TV stands out by promoting the growing FAST culture in India. Committed to providing high-quality entertainment across different genres, Swift TV ensures premium content is accessible to everyone. Advanced algorithms and user data drive personalized recommendations, enhancing the viewing experience and making Swift TV resonate with individual tastes and preferences.

"Swift TV is more than just a streaming service; it's a movement towards democratizing digital entertainment, making it inclusive and enjoyable for a wider audience. Join the Swift TV revolution and experience the best of curated Indian entertainment for free," said Sai Srikanth, CTO.

With Swift TV, Germane Media is set to transform the digital entertainment landscape in India, offering an innovative platform that combines the best of ad-supported streaming with personalized, high-quality content.