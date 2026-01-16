Global Healthcare Fund Offers $70 Million to Pinnacle Blooms Network to Scale GPT-OS®

In December 2025, a global healthcare investment fund offered $70 million (USD) to Pinnacle Blooms Network, the flagship pediatric therapy organisation of Bharath Healthcare Laboratories Pvt. Ltd., marking one of the largest early-stage investments proposed in child development infrastructure in Asia. The proposed Series A funding, advised by Yukon Capital, reflects growing institutional interest in the developmental health sector, as Pinnacle simultaneously evaluates term sheets from multiple international investors.

Pinnacle Blooms Network operates more than 70 multidisciplinary therapy centres across India, making it the country’s largest paediatric therapy network. Since its inception, the organisation has delivered over 20 million one-to-one therapy sessions. Central to its model is GPT-OS® (Pinnacle Child Development Operating System), a proprietary, multi-patent-filed digital therapeutic platform designed to measure, forecast, and personalise child development across speech, motor, cognitive, and behavioural domains.

GPT-OS® integrates several functional modules, including Diagnosis, Prognosis, TherapeuticAI®, AbilityScore®, Seven Readiness Indexes®, and TherapySphere™—a multi-sensory therapeutic environment aimed at supporting neurological development in children with autism, speech delays, ADHD, and related conditions. Together, these components are intended to standardise therapy delivery while allowing personalisation at scale.

Investment Structure and Expansion Plans

The proposed investment is structured in two phases. Phase One includes $70 million to support rapid domestic expansion and continued technology development. Phase Two envisions a follow-on tranche aligned with international expansion into Southeast Asia and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region. Planned deployment of capital includes scaling the network from 70+ to 300 centres within 24 months, accelerating research and development for home-based TherapeuticAI® applications, manufacturing TherapySphere™ sensory rooms at scale, and pursuing regulatory approvals for international markets.

Leadership Perspectives

According to Aneesh Madhav, Chief Executive Officer of Yukon Capital, Pinnacle represents a rare convergence of scalability and clinical structure in developmental healthcare. He stated that GPT-OS® functions not as a single feature but as foundational infrastructure, addressing the long-standing challenge of making therapy measurable, scalable, and accessible without losing human oversight.

Dr. Koti Reddy Saripalli, Founder and Chairman of Bharath Healthcare Laboratories, emphasised that the organisation’s focus extends beyond clinic expansion. He highlighted that every therapy session contributes data that improves subsequent interventions, describing Pinnacle as a learning system rather than a traditional clinic chain. He framed developmental health as essential social infrastructure rather than charitable care.

Dr. Sreeja Reddy Saripalli, Co-Founder and Clinical Director, underscored the importance of transparency for families. She noted that GPT-OS® enables parents to track measurable progress through tools such as AbilityScore®, allowing developmental change to be observed over time rather than inferred.

Clinical Standards and Research

Pinnacle’s dataset of over 20 million therapy sessions is structured in alignment with WHO ICD-11, ICF, and ICHI standards, positioning it among the largest coded developmental health datasets globally. The organisation maintains ISO 13485:2016 certification for medical device quality management and ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certification for information security. Its operations align with UN Sustainable Development Goals 3 and 4, relating to health and education.

The company has initiated 12 clinical research programs to validate and refine GPT-OS®. These include longitudinal studies on AbilityScore®, evaluations of TherapeuticAI® effectiveness, and research on TherapySphere™ sensory environments. Additional studies examine school readiness, mainstream inclusion, parent-led therapy generalisation, and social equity in access. These efforts are intended to generate real-world evidence suitable for regulatory review and academic publication.

Growth Trajectory and Market Context

Pinnacle plans to expand to 300+ centres within two years and 600+ centres within four years, with projected annual revenue growth from approximately 160 crore to 6,000 crore. Beyond India, pilots are under discussion in Indonesia, Vietnam, the Philippines, and GCC countries. The organisation is also developing a pan-India OTT platform to support home-based, parent-led therapy at scale.

India’s developmental health sector remains significantly underserved, with an estimated 3 million children with autism and many more requiring speech, occupational, and behavioural therapy. Globally, the paediatric therapy market is projected to exceed $50 billion by 2030, with AI-enabled platforms representing the fastest-growing segment.

About Pinnacle Blooms Network

Founded by Dr. Koti Reddy Saripalli and Dr. Sreeja Reddy Saripalli, Pinnacle Blooms Network is a DIPP-recognised startup and India’s largest multidisciplinary paediatric therapy organisation. It delivers over 15 integrated therapy services through a workforce of 1,600+ certified therapists, the majority of whom are women. Its services reach families in 60+ countries and are available in 133+ languages. The organisation also operates India’s only 24×7 developmental health helpline.