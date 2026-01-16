Stocks to Watch today, Jan 16: RIL, Infosys, ICICI Pru AMC, Jio Financial

Stocks to watch today, Friday, January 16, 2026: Indian equity benchmark indices are likely to witness a flat start on Friday amid mixed global cues. The BSE and NSE were closed for trading on Thursday due to the stock market holiday on account of municipal corporation elections in Maharashtra.

At 07:15 AM, Gift Nifty Futures were trading at 25,781 points, down 4 points or 0.02 per cent.

Asian markets were trading on a mixed note on Friday, diverging from a Wall Street rally. Last checked, Japan's Nikkei 225 index was down 0.52 per cent, while South Korea's KOSPI index was up 0.87 per cent, and Hong Kong's Hang Seng was up 0.90 per cent.

On Thursday, the US stock market closed higher, rebounding from two days of losses, with gains led by banks and semiconductor stocks. Overnight, the S&P 500 index rose 0.26 per cent, the Nasdaq Composite was up 0.25 per cent, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.60 per cent.

Here are the key stocks to watch today, January 16, 2026:

Q3 results today

Infosys: The IT services major reported a The IT services major reported a 2.2 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) decline in net profit to ₹6,654 crore in Q3Y26 , compared with ₹6,806 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Revenue grew 8.9 per cent in rupee terms to ₹45,479 crore from ₹41,764 crore in the year-ago period. In dollar terms, revenue increased 3.2 per cent to $5,099 million compared with $4,939 million in the year-ago period. The quarter also reflected a labour code-related impact of ₹1,289 crore.

Jio Financial Services: In the Q3FY26, the company's In the Q3FY26, the company's net profit declined 8.75 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹268.98 crore compared with ₹294.78 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Its total income rose 10.7 per cent to ₹901.05 crore from ₹448.89 crore in the year-ago period. The company’s NBFC assets under management (AUM) surged 4.5 times Y-o-Y to ₹19,049 crore.

L&T Technology Services: The engineering services company The engineering services company reported a consolidated net profit of ₹302.6 crore , down 6.1 per cent from ₹322.4 crore in the Q3FY25. However, the company's revenue increased 10.2 per cent to ₹2,923.5 crore from ₹2,653 crore in the year-ago quarter. The quarter included a labour code-related impact of ₹35.4 crore.

HDB Financial Services: HDB Financial Services' HDB Financial Services' net profit jumped 36.3 per cent to ₹643.9 crore in Q3FY26 from ₹472.3 crore in the year-ago period. The company's revenue for the quarter climbed 22 per cent to ₹2,285 crore compared with ₹1,872.1 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Angel One: The fintech company's The fintech company's net profit fell 4.5 per cent to ₹268.7 crore in Q3FY26 from ₹281.5 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. However, the company's revenue grew 5.8 per cent to ₹1,334.9 crore compared to ₹1,262.2 crore in the year-ago period. The board approved a 1:10 stock split and declared an interim dividend of ₹23 per share.

360 ONE WAM: The company's net profit increased 20.3 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹331 crore from ₹275 crore in the same quarter last year. Revenue witnessed a jump of 33.2 per cent to ₹806 crore compared with ₹605 crore in the December 2024 quarter.

Biocon: The pharmaceutical major has The pharmaceutical major has successfully completed a Qualified Institutions Placement (QIP) , raising ₹4,150 crore by issuing 112.6 million equity shares to eligible qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) at a price of ₹368.35 per share. The funds raised through the QIP will be used to pay the cash consideration to Mylan Inc (Viatris) for acquiring its stake in Biocon Biologics.

Dr Reddy's Laboratories: The pharmaceutical company has launched an over-the-counter (OTC) version of Olopatadine Hydrochloride Ophthalmic Solution in the US, a generic equivalent of Extra Strength Pataday Once-Daily Relief, following approval from the USFDA. The 0.7 per cent Olopatadine Hydrochloride Ophthalmic Solution USP is an antihistamine eye drop designed to provide temporary relief from itchy eyes caused by pollen, ragweed, grass, animal hair, and dander.

Transrail Lighting: The company has secured new orders totalling ₹527 crore in India and overseas across its power transmission & distribution and poles & lighting businesses. This takes its total order inflows for FY26 to ₹5,637 crore.

Kolte-Patil Developers: In Q3FY26, the company recorded a sales value of ₹605 crore and achieved collections of ₹709 crore, its highest-ever quarterly collections, up 19 per cent quarter-on-quarter. For the nine months ended December 2025, sales totalled ₹1,891 crore, and collections reached ₹1,855 crore, marking record levels for the company.

South Indian Bank: In Q3FY26, the bank’s standalone net profit increased 9.5 per cent to ₹374.3 crore from ₹341.9 crore in the year-ago period. Net interest income (NII) rose 1.3 per cent to ₹880.7 crore compared with ₹869.3 crore a year earlier. Provisions and contingencies increased 21.8 per cent to ₹80.4 crore from ₹66 crore.