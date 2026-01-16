Stock Market LIVE: Sensex up 250pts, Nifty holds 25700; Infy gains 4%, Angel One 5.5%; Cipla down 3%
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, January 16, 2026: Among sectors, the Nifty IT index, and the Nifty Capital Markets index climbed 2 per cent each
SI Reporter New Delhi
Sensex today | Stock Market LIVE Updates today, Friday, January 16, 2026: Indian stock markets opened higher today, led by information technology (IT) shares.
The BSE Sensex index was trading around 83,631 levels, rising 249 points or 0.30 per cent, while the Nifty50 was at 25,684, up 19 points or 0.07 per cent.
In the broader markets, the Nifty MidCap index advanced 0.26 per cent, and the Nifty SmallCap index 0.04 per cent.
Q3 results today
It is a busy day for corporate results, with heavyweights Reliance Industries, Wipro, and Tech Mahindra slated to report their December quarter earnings. Other notable companies reporting today include Tata Technologies, Federal Bank, Central Bank of India, L&T Finance, Polycab India, and Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts. Additionally, the market will continue to digest results from Infosys and L&T Technology Services, which were released on Wednesday after market hours and on Thursday.
9:54 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Markets at day's high
9:42 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Capital market stocks among top gainers
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asset management, and exchanges-related stocks are witnessing a strong buying interest today with the Nifty Capital Markets index up 2.5 per cent on the NSE.
Angel One, 360One WAM, HDFC AMC are among the top gainers.
9:32 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: HDFC Life Q3 growth holds firm, margins set to recover; analysts bullish
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The insurer reported an 11 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth in annualised premium equivalent (APE) at ₹3,970 crore for Q3FY26, broadly in line with industry growth and analyst expectations. Value of new business (VNB) rose modestly, while margins dipped sequentially but remained within the guided range. READ MORE
9:22 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex heatmap check
Stock Market LIVE Updates: From the Sensex basket, Infosys, Tech Mahindra, Mahindra & Mahindra, Adani Ports, and Trent were the top gainers. Eternal, Bharti Airtel, Bharat Electronics, Ultratech Cement, and Asian Paints were the top gainers.
9:21 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sectoral heatmap check
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Among the sectoral indices, the Nifty IT, Realty, and PSU Bank jumped over 1 per cent each, followed by Nifty Auto, Bank, Financial Services, FMCG, and Oil & Gas.
9:19 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: A glance at broader markets
Stock Market LIVE Updates: In the broader markets, the Nifty Midcap 100 index rose 0.28 per cent, and the Nifty Smallcap 100 index was up 0.10 per cent.
9:17 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex gains over 200 pts after market opens
Stock Market LIVE Updates: BSE Sensex was trading above 83,600-levels after the market opened. The index was trading higher by over 230 points.
9:16 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty above 25,700 after market opens
Stock Market LIVE Updates: NSE Nifty50 was trading above 25,700 after market opened.
9:12 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Rupee opens in green
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian rupee opened at 90.313 per US dollar, against the previous close of 90.339.
9:11 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty settle higher in pre-market
Stock Market LIVE Updates: In the pre-market session, the BSE Sensex rose 282.72 points or 0.34 per cent to 83,665.43 levels, and the NSE Nifty50 was at 25,696.05 levels, up 30.45 points or 0.12 per cent.
8:59 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Analysts continue to back HDFC AMC after strong Q3; expect steady growth
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Analysts remain upbeat on HDFC Asset Management Company (HDFC AMC) after the company reported a 20 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) rise in net profit to ₹641 crore for the third quarter of FY26, driven by higher assets under management (AUM) and continued growth in equity-oriented funds.
For Q3FY26, HDFC AMC posted a 15 per cent increase in revenue from operations, which rose to ₹1,074 crore. The average quarterly AUM (QAAUM) grew to ₹9.25 trillion, up from ₹7.87 trillion during the same period last year, marking an 11.4 per cent market share in the domestic mutual fund industry. READ MORE
8:54 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Jio Financial Services reports 9% drop in Q3 profit at ₹269 crore
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Jio Financial Services Ltd on Thursday reported a 9 per cent drop in consolidated profit at ₹269 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2025.
The company had earned a consolidated net profit of ₹295 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal, Jio Financial Services said in a regulatory filing. READ MORE
8:45 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Infosys, TCS, HCL Tech, 2 others: How to trade IT stocks post Q3 results?
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Shares of IT companies are likely to be in focus on Friday after Infosys raised its revenue growth guidance for FY26 to 3-3.5 per cent from 2-3 per cent earlier. On Wednesday, the Infosys American Depository Receipts (ADR) zoomed over 10 per cent, and added another 0.4 per cent last night. READ MORE
8:43 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: HDFC Bank may report muted Q3 profit growth; NIMs stable
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Banking sector giant HDFC Bank is set to report its December 2025 quarter (Q3FY26) results on Saturday, January 17, 2026. Analysts expect the December quarter to mark a transitional phase for HDFC Bank, with improving loan growth and stabilising margins, offset by continued pressure on deposit mobilisation and muted treasury gains. READ MORE
8:39 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Religare recommends 3 stocks to buy today; suggests Nifty trading strategy
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Axis Bank has been gradually inching higher, emerging as one of the steadier performers within the private banking space. READ MORE
First Published: Jan 16 2026 | 7:59 AM IST