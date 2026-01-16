Stock Market LIVE: Sensex up 250pts, Nifty holds 25700; Infy gains 4%, Angel One 5.5%; Cipla down 3%

Sensex today | Stock Market LIVE Updates today, Friday, January 16, 2026: Indian stock markets opened higher today, led by information technology (IT) shares.

The BSE Sensex index was trading around 83,631 levels, rising 249 points or 0.30 per cent, while the Nifty50 was at 25,684, up 19 points or 0.07 per cent.

In the broader markets, the Nifty MidCap index advanced 0.26 per cent, and the Nifty SmallCap index 0.04 per cent.

Among sectors, the Nifty IT index, and the Nifty Capital Markets index climbed 2 per cent each.