Trump to keep Machado's Nobel peace prize, laureate title to stay with her

US President Donald Trump will keep the Nobel Peace Prize medal presented to him by Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado , a senior White House official said.

The decision follows clarification from the Nobel Committee that while a medal can change hands, the status of a Nobel Peace Prize laureate remains with the original recipient.

Machado presents her Nobel Peace Prize to Trump

María Corina Machado met US President Donald Trump at the White House on Thursday in their first face-to-face encounter since a US military operation captured Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro. After the meeting, Machado said she was “counting on President Trump for the freedom of Venezuela” and confirmed that she had offered her Nobel Peace Prize medal to him as a gesture of recognition for his commitment to her country’s cause.

Trump also took to Truth Social and said he met Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado at the White House, where she presented him with her Nobel Peace Prize medal in what he described as a ‘wonderful gesture of mutual respect’.

Supporters gathered outside the White House, waving Venezuelan flags and urging action against the current regime. Several praised Machado’s leadership and thanked Trump and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio for backing what they described as Venezuela’s struggle for freedom.

Can Trump be called a Nobel laureate?

Despite retaining the medal, Trump cannot be referred to as a Nobel Peace Prize laureate. The Nobel Committee earlier said unequivocally: “A medal can change owners, but the title of a Nobel Peace Prize laureate cannot.” Machado remains the sole laureate, having won the prize last year for her role in opposing authoritarian rule in Venezuela.

The White House did not initially confirm whether Trump had accepted the medal, but officials later said he would keep it.

Trump’s Nobel ambitions with claims of ending wars

Trump has repeatedly expressed his desire to win the Nobel Peace Prize , often citing his role in ending conflicts and brokering peace. Machado had previously offered to share her award with him, an offer that was rejected by the Nobel Committee.

While Trump described Machado as a “very nice woman”, he has publicly questioned whether she has sufficient support within Venezuela to lead the country, even as he signals willingness to work with the interim government led by Delcy Rodríguez.

Machado’s special mention of Trump

Machado had earlier said she wanted to personally thank Trump for the capture of Maduro, an event that has reshaped Venezuela’s political landscape. She reiterated that her Nobel award was meant to honour Trump’s “unique commitment” to Venezuelan freedom.

US eyes Venezuelan oil reserves

Trump has said the US will take control of Venezuelan oil sales and has encouraged American companies to invest billions of dollars to rebuild the country’s long-neglected energy infrastructure. In the immediate aftermath of Maduro’s ouster, he announced that Venezuela would supply between 30 million and 50 million barrels of crude to the US, a move he said would see the proceeds benefit both Venezuelans and Americans under US oversight.

The administration has also signalled support for future elections in Venezuela, although it has not set a timeline. Trump praised Interim President Delcy Rodríguez for freeing some political prisoners, including close aides of Machado.