Goyal Salt's FY25 PAT grown by 40.11% to ₹ 13.24 crore

Jaipur, May 16, 2025: Goyal Salt Limited, leading FMCG player which specializes in salt, has announced its financial results for the year ended March 31, 2025.

Total Income in FY25 was at ₹ 129.97 crore, as compared to ₹ 117.70 crore in FY24, up by 10.39%. EBITDA was at ₹ 11.94 crore as compared to ₹ 7.45 crore in FY24; registered a growth of 60.27%. PAT was at ₹ 13.24 crore as compared to ₹ 9.45 crore in FY24, increase of 40.11%.

Company had inaugurated India’s largest natural salt plant in salt capital of India, Gandhidham in the month of April, 2025. Total capacity of the company is 2,200 MT per day and 6,60,000 MT per year.

Commenting on the performance, Mr. Pramesh Goyal, Managing Director said, “We are delighted to report all time high net revenues of ₹ 129.97 crore for the year.

The Gandhidham plant is expected to increase Goyal Salt’s production capabilities and more than double its turnover in two years to ₹ 275 crore. The Gandhidham facility is a landmark achievement towards strengthening our operations and expanding presence to western and eastern markets in the country. With such plant capacity enhancement, we are poised to boost our market share, consolidating our leadership role in the industry.