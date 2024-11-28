Goyal Salt's H1FY25 PAT grown by 2.87 times to 9.33 crore

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India],November 27: Goyal Salt Limited, leading FMCG player specializes in salt, has announced its unaudited financial results for the half year ended September, 2024.

Revenues stood at 74.82 crore in H1FY25, registered a growth of 59.67% as compared to 46.86 crore in H1FY24. EBITDA was at 13.13 crore in H1FY25, registered a growth of 2.2 times, as compared to 4.11 crore in H1FY24. PAT was at 9.33 crore, registered a growth of 2.87 times, as compared to 2.41 crore.

In H1FY25, the company received a work order of 21.86 Cr from the Jharkhand government. It also achieved historic procurement of 150,000 tons of raw material in Q1 FY 2024-25, targeting highest production and sales.

Commenting on the performance, Mr. Pramesh Goyal, Managing Director said, “We are delighted to report good set of numbers.

The growth in our profitability reflects the strength of Goyal Salt brand in North India especially Rajasthan, UP, Bihar, Jammu and Jharkhand.

We have emerged as one of the leading brands in the league of top three salt brands in India.

With our new plant which is going to be the largest plant in Gandhidham in the salt capital of India, Kutch, is going to change the face of the company by strengthening the brand in Western part of the country like Maharashtra and Gujarat. The company is setting up this plant with an investment of 80 crore approx.

From here the company will strengthen its presence in South too. With a focus on quality and offering full range of salt products like iodised salt, pink salt and black salt the company is slated to become second largest salt brand in the country in the next five years.