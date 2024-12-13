Goyal Salt to set up large plant in Gandhidham with 80 crore investment

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], December 12: Goyal Salt Limited, leading FMCG player which specializes in salt, is investing 80 crore to set up a large salt manufacturing plant in Gandhidham near salt capital of Kutch with a capacity of 4,50,000 MT. Spread over 12 acres of land, the plant is at trial run stage and expected to be operational by end of January 2025. With this plant, Goyal Salt is going to be the largest player in natural salt in India.

Besides Gandhidham plant, the company has one unit in Nawa City spread over in 15 acres solely dedicated for salt refining, raw salt storage and refined salt packaging with a capacity of 2,10,000 MT p.a.

Goyal Salt produces premium industrial and edible salts which Includes Triple Refined Free Flow Iodized Salt, Industrial Salt, Double Fortified Salt, and Triple Refined Half Dry Salt. It has built a robust presence in North India with presence in Bihar, Delhi, Haryana, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal. It is ambitiously eyeing a spot among the top 3 salt brands in India, as it continues to strengthen the brand in Western part of the country like Maharashtra and Gujarat.

Pramesh Goyal, Managing Director said, “Gandhidham offers a conducive business environment and continues to be a top destination for investments. This new plant is a key step in our expansion, fostering growth in Western and Eastern parts of the country like Maharashtra, Gujarat, Odisha and Assam.

The new Gandhidham facility represents a substantial investment of 80 crore, underscoring our commitment to make Goyal Salt a household name in India. The plant is equipped with cutting-edge technology and infrastructure designed to meet the high standards of salt production, ensuring that we continue to deliver world-class products to our customers.”

India is currently the third largest salt producing country, a position that reflects its strong performance and growth potential. While, Goyal Salt has been focusing on increasing its production capacity, expanding its product portfolio and market presence.