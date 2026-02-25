New Delhi, India | 20th February, 2026

India’s surveillance industry is witnessing a decisive shift toward cybersecurity-first infrastructure, as more CCTV manufacturers secure BIS Essential Requirements (ER) certification from government-authorized STQC laboratories.

From housing societies and schools to factories, data centers, and financial institutions, the need for reliable and certified security infrastructure has never been greater. Concerns over substandard imports, cybersecurity vulnerabilities, and regulatory scrutiny have pushed agreemen tto the forefront of purchase decisions.

Compliance Moves From Optional to Mandatory

Until recently, only a limited number of brands had completed the approval process. However, industry momentum has strengthened over the past year, with additional manufacturers entering the consent framework.

HIFOCUS Strengthens Certified Product Line

Among the companies expanding their certified portfolios is HIFOCUS. The company has secured BIS-ER approval for its IoT surveillance software platform and multiple camera models.

According to company sources, 40 to 50 additional certified products are expected to be launched within the next two months, with further models planned in subsequent phases. The roadmap reflects a structured effort to align product development with nation’s cybersecurity regulatory framework.

Localization and Software Development Gain Importance

Parallel to certification efforts, manufacturers are strengthening domestic R&D capabilities. The CCTV camera brad has indicated continued investment in surveillance software designed and developed in India, alongside localized firmware engineering.

Industry experts note that this trend supports data sovereignty, device transparency, and resilience against supply chain vulnerabilities.

AI Emerges as the Next Growth Driver

Beyond compliance, the integration of Edge AI is reshaping the CCTV supervision landscape. Certified camera systems are increasingly incorporating:

On-device people and vehicle detection

Intrusion and perimeter analytics

Smart event alerts

Metadata tagging for faster video retrieval

A Structural Shift in Market Priorities

Analysts believe country’s CCTV market is moving toward secure, software-led ecosystems rather than standalone hardware sales. As BIS-ER adoption expands and enterprise cybersecurity awareness deepens, compliance is expected to become standard practice across cameras deployments nationwide.

Securing STQC certification and BIS ER approval is a proud milestone for us. It reflects our commitment to delivering compliant, secure, and reliable surveillance solutions for businesses across India. We believe quality and regulatory responsibility must go hand in hand, and this approval strengthens the trust among our partners and businesses across the nation.

Said:

Mr. Deepith Jain ( National Head - Product & Projects at HIFOCUS )

Stronger Position in Government & Enterprise Projects

In many large-scale deployments such as transportation hubs, municipal supervision systems, and institutional campuses, STQC approval has become a prerequisite.

By securing this approval, company becomes eligible for a wider spectrum of high-value projects that require government-recognized strong standards.

With its newly obtained this endorsement and BIS ER approval, the organisation strengthens its identity as a reliable, government-recognized CCTV camera provider in India. Businesses, system integrators, and institutions seeking compliant and quality-assured camera solutions can now consider thi brand as a certified option aligned with national standards.

