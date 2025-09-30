How DigiTathya Can Quietly Disrupt the Counterfeit Market

In today’s hyperconnected market, it is relatively easy for anyone to circulate counterfeit goods. These goods often stay unnoticed until they hit customers or brands. From cosmetics to pharmaceuticals, electronics to luxury fashion, counterfeit goods operate in the shadows.

Top 5 most vulnerable industries to Counterfeits in India

1. Apparel & Textiles

2. FMCG

3. Automotive

4. Pharmaceuticals

5. Electronics

Top 5 most vulnerable industries to Counterfeits in the world

1. Apparel & Footwear

2. Electronics

3. Automotive

4. Pharmaceuticals

5. Cosmetics & Personal Care

WHO reports that 1 out of 10 medicines is falsified in many developing markets. Customers are at high risk from the toxic elements of the counterfeits, and brands lose sales of billions of dollars. Simply put, counterfeits have become a silent billion-dollar concern for buyers and original brands across the globe. Amid this, a technology-driven solution is emerging that could be the game-changer in the fight against counterfeits.

An emerging startup called “DigiTathya” has developed a powerful technology to tackle counterfeits in the market. The concept is quite simple: connect every product to digital records via a special code and let the customer verify on the spot by scanning it using the app. A user can scan the QR code on the product or package and verify its authenticity right away. The DigiTathya app lets customers protect themselves from counterfeits and ensures a genuine purchase every time. With just one scan, buyers can confirm whether the product they are purchasing is from a legitimate seller or not. This quick check can be done anytime any place.

DigiTathya helps users verify products across the industries that include pharmaceutical, electronics, cosmetics, apparel, and more.

DigiTathya is beyond the scan. It builds a chain of trust by combining product tracking with merchant and warranty services. With smooth onboarding on DigiTathya, businesses can quickly get started. Customers can check the products throughout their lifecycle. The system of DigiTathya can help users check the legitimacy even in a case when the product comes back for service or return. Post-sale claims and warranties can be transparently managed in the app when the user registers a new purchase. By providing an authenticator platform, DigiTathya effectively builds trust among buyers, sellers, and investors.

Key features of DigiTathya

Smart QR authentication

The very centre of DigiTathya consists of a smart QR authentication engine that aims at putting the onus of trust around product quality information onto consumers. A unique, tamper-proof QR code associated with encrypted inner APIs and databases protected with blockchains is given to each product. One scan allows customers to verify authenticity in real-time while brands enjoy actionable data associated with the movements of their products and scan activities.

Supply Chain Integrity Platform

Apart from validation of the product, DigiTathya further introduces a Supply Chain Integrity Platform, which is a robust system. This comprises documentation of all items involved in the life cycle of a product: manufacture, distribution, and delivery, with the clear objective of augmenting both data transparency and trust among partners and consumers.

Smart E-Warranty Management

It enables the enhancement of post-purchase support with a system that goes beyond traditional paper-based processes into a fully digitalized real-time warranty scheme. This results in much easier claims from the consumer side while allowing companies to strengthen after-sales service and boost brand loyalty.

By adding these layers in one app, DigiTathya is resolving multiple market concerns. The smart QR technology of DigiTathya not only authenticates goods but also enriches business analytics. Businesses can check which products have suspicious code and which have been verified. On the other hand, customers get a safe and genuine shopping experience. Instead of guessing at any brand’ claim, customers can now literally verify the product's authenticity just with a scan.

With this innovative solution, DigiTathya could be the silent game-changer in the market against counterfeit goods. DigiTathya checks all the boxes right. If customer awareness continues to grow, this powerful QR-based technology of DigiTathya could spread quickly.

“Trust isn’t just a feature. It’s the foundation. Digitathya is here to protect it.”

— Nisarg Panchal, Founder and CEO DigiTathya

In a world where counterfeits threaten customer safety, DigiTathya is aiming to reshape customer trust, drive transparency across the global supply chain, and set a new benchmark for authenticity verification.