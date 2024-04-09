Hutech Solutions Announces Sanjeev Kulkarni as new Chief Product Officer (CPO)

April 1, 2024 - Bengaluru, India - As part of its mission to help companies build great digital products and experiences Hutech Solutions, a leading technology firm specializing in AI-powered, innovative software products and solutions, is thrilled to announce the appointment of a seasoned, Product Management professional Sanjeev Kulkarni, as its new Chief Product Officer. Sanjeev brings a wealth of experience in product management from companies like Walmart, Target, McAfee, and Ola. He has a proven track record of driving growth and innovation.

Prior to joining Hutech Solutions, Sanjeev served as the Director of Product Management at Target, where he was instrumental in spearheading the development and implementation of cutting-edge product strategies that significantly enhanced customer engagement and operational efficiency.

Before his tenure at Target, Sanjeev was at the forefront of shaping the future of mobility as a Director of Product (Rider Experience, Marketplace) at Ola. In this capacity, he demonstrated exceptional leadership in optimizing product development processes and fostering a culture of innovation.

Sanjeev also has a long history of building and shipping strategic products in-store fulfillment, order management, and last-mile delivery space at Walmart and SamsClub. His strategic vision and customer-centric approach led to notable advancements in Walmart’s Last Mile Delivery play. His efforts were key in building an end-to-end Last-Mile Delivery core platform at Walmart.

"We are excited to welcome Sanjeev to our team," said PravatRanjan Rana, CEO of Hutech Solutions. "His extensive experience and visionary approach to product management align perfectly with our mission to deliver groundbreaking AI-driven software products and solutions that meet the evolving needs of our clients. With Sanjeev at the helm of our product development team, we are confident in our ability to achieve new heights of success."

Sanjeev expressed his enthusiasm about the new role, stating, "I am honored to join Hutech Solutions, a company known for its commitment to innovation and quality. I look forward to leveraging my experience to contribute to the company's growth and to the development of cutting-edge AI-driven products that continue to set industry benchmarks for excellence."

As Chief Product Officer, Sanjeev will be responsible for leading Hutech Solutions' product development initiatives, shaping the strategic direction of the company's product portfolio, and ensuring that Hutech Solutions remains at the forefront of technological advancements.

Hutech Solutions is confident that Sanjeev’s leadership will be pivotal in the company's ongoing pursuit of excellence and innovation. Please join us in welcoming Sanjeev Kulkarni to the Hutech Solutions family.

About Hutech Solutions:

HutechSolutions is a premier technology firm that specializes in developing innovative AI-powered software solutions and services designed to drive growth, enhance efficiency, and revolutionize industries. With a focus on customer-centric innovation, Hutech Solutions delivers products that empower businesses to achieve their strategic objectives and stay ahead of the competition.

