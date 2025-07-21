India's #1 Tour Brand, Thrillophilia Transforms Holiday Planning

In a travel industry long dominated by static group tours and traditional agents, one name that has surged ahead as India’s #1 tour package brand is Thrillophilia —redefining how the country plans, books, and experiences holidays.

With more than 10,200 active tour packages, 98% satisfaction ratings, and 3.9 million+ trips delivered, Thrillophilia is now the go-to platform for travelers seeking personalized, AI-enhanced and digitally seamless holidays—both in India and abroad.

From inspiration to booking, visa assistance to on-trip support, Thrillophilia has re-imagined and rebuilt the tour package journey from scratch. Unlike traditional operators or listing sites, it integrates hundreds of global APIs to offer real-time pricing, instant itinerary customisation, and live confirmation, all online and also provides destination experts to guide you.

Whether it’s choosing hotel tiers, upgrading meals, or adding experiences mid-trip, users remain in full control.

AI-Driven Personalisation—At An Unmatched Scale

At the core of Thrillophilia’s success is its proprietary AI engine, which learns from past behaviour, real-time supply, weather, group size, and even sentiment from past reviews to generate hyper-personaliseditineraries. And it's not just for recommendations—the platform's upcoming version of AI-powered itinerary builder will allow full consumer-side planning and booking.

“We’re not just showing packages—we’re building journeys based on who you are,” says one of the company’s product leads. “Our AI maps 50+ data points to suggest, shape, and support each trip.”

Total Holiday Tech: Discovery to Delivery

Thrillophilia is more than a booking tool. It’s a vertically integrated platform covering every layer of multi-day travel:

Discovery : Smart filters and intent-based suggestions for first-time travelers.

: Smart filters and intent-based suggestions for first-time travelers. Booking : Live pricing and API-backed inventory ensure best prices and end-to-end confirmations with no manual lags.

: Live pricing and API-backed inventory ensure best prices and end-to-end confirmations with no manual lags. Visa Support : Integrated visa checklists, reminders, and agent assistance.

: Integrated visa checklists, reminders, and agent assistance. On-Trip Management : Instant itinerary changes, driver contact, hotel updates, and live resolution via AI + human-driven support.

: Instant itinerary changes, driver contact, hotel updates, and live resolution via AI + human-driven support. Post-Trip Engagement: Automated feedback loops help improve future personalization.

While over 60% of the entire customer journey—from customization to booking to on-trip support—is already powered by AI, it's the people behind the tech who truly power the brand. From local on-ground vendors ensuring seamless delivery to dedicated team members solving real-time challenges, this human backbone continues to anchor Thrillophilia’s reliability, services, and traveller trust.

A Market on the Move—AndThrillophilia at the Forefront

India’s multi-day tours market is estimated between $14B–$17B, combining domestic and outbound travel demand. Thrillophilia has carved out the largest digital slice of this, with significant traction in both metros and Tier-2 cities.

38% of new bookings now come from Tier-2 cities

now come from Tier-2 cities Dubai, Europe,Thailand, Bali, Singapore, and Vietnam top the charts for outbound

top the charts for outbound Rajasthan, Kerala, Spiti, Ladakh, and Meghalaya lead domestic demand

lead domestic demand Couples, families, seniors, and solo travellers all enjoy trips that fit their pace, needs, and preferences.

More Than a Platform—A Travel Companion

Thrillophilia’s difference lies in its empathy-driven tech. The platform doesn’t just push packages—it understands the travelers. Whether it’s suggesting the right pace for seniors, recommending offbeat spots for solo women, or supporting last-minute changes for young families, the system is engineered for real-world scenarios.

This is a future-proof platform where:

An agent doesn’t need to pick up the phone

A user can add a hot-air balloon ride in Cappadocia at midnight

A driver change in Ladakh is resolved in 5 minutes via in-app chat

Shaping the Future of Tour Packages

Thrillophilia isn’t just growing—it’s redefining what modern travel means for Indian consumers. With a unique blend of tech infrastructure, deep local supply, and interactive interface design, the company is creating a new standard for how tour packages are discovered, booked, and experienced.

Its leadership is not just about product depth or tech adoption—it's about earning trust at scale, especially in a space where traditional players have long dominated with group-first, offline models. By offering flexibility, transparency, and real human support, Thrillophilia has become the platform people rely on for life’s most meaningful journeys—from honeymoons and family trips to solo adventures and milestone escapes.

As the travel ecosystem evolves, Thrillophilia is staying ahead—not by reacting to trends, but by building the future Indiantravellers are already looking for.

About Thrillophilia

Thrillophilia is India’s #1 Multi-Day Holiday Package Brand, trusted by over 10 million travelers. Operating across 70+ countries, we offer 10,000+ expertly curated itineraries — from romantic getaways and family holidays to offbeat cultural and nature retreats. With a strong network of global and local partners, Thrillophilia ensure each trip is safe, seamless, and unforgettable.