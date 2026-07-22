India's Next Tea Story: Brewing a New Era of Consumption

India's relationship with tea has always reflected the country's remarkable ability to preserve tradition while embracing change. Across generations, this everyday beverage has remained woven into daily life—not because habits have remained unchanged, but because it has continually adapted to evolving lifestyles, aspirations and occasions.

As one of the world's youngest and fastest-growing markets, India is entering a defining phase for the beverage industry. Much of the discussion today centres on whether younger audiences are gravitating towards newer drink categories. However, the more important shift lies elsewhere. People are not abandoning familiar choices; they are redefining how this timeless beverage fits into modern lifestyles.

Having spent decades in the industry, Mr. Viren Shah, Chairman of Jivraj9 Tea Group, believes this transition represents one of the most significant opportunities the category has witnessed in recent years. The market has evolved from being driven primarily by affordability and availability to one where quality, authenticity, convenience and experience increasingly influence purchase decisions. Every generation has expanded the relevance of this timeless beverage instead of replacing it.

For decades, growth was measured through household penetration and overall consumption volumes. While these remain important indicators, the next phase will depend on creating fresh occasions for enjoyment. The opportunity is not merely to serve more cups but to become relevant across a wider range of everyday moments.

That transformation is already visible.

What was once associated mainly with mornings or evening breaks has become part of workplace interactions, café culture, travel, social gatherings and wellness-focused lifestyles. Consumption today reflects individual routines rather than fixed traditions, creating opportunities for brands to connect with people in more meaningful ways.

Premiumisation is another defining trend. It should not be viewed simply as offering higher-priced products. Instead, it reflects a growing willingness to pay for superior quality, authentic origins, distinctive flavours and memorable experiences. Buyers increasingly seek regional varieties, specialty blends and wellness-focused offerings that combine craftsmanship with compelling stories. Provenance, transparency and authenticity have become powerful differentiators.

India is exceptionally well positioned to benefit from this shift.

Every producing region has developed distinctive flavour profiles and brewing traditions shaped by geography, climate and generations of expertise. This diversity is more than a cultural asset—it represents a strategic advantage. As preferences become increasingly personalised, origin-led offerings and regional identities will drive innovation while strengthening India's position in domestic and international markets.

The transformation is equally evident in the way products reach households. Organised retail, modern trade and quick commerce have fundamentally reshaped discovery and purchase behaviour. Digital platforms, creators, cafés and curated retail experiences now influence buying decisions as much as traditional stores. While accessibility has improved dramatically, expectations have risen alongside it. Brands are expected to deliver consistency, convenience, engagement and value across every touchpoint.

This evolution extends beyond India's borders.

Global demand for authentic, origin-led food and beverage products continues to grow. Indian tea enjoys a unique advantage because of its diversity, heritage and manufacturing expertise. The opportunity now is to move beyond being recognised primarily as one of the world's largest producers and strengthen India's reputation as the home of globally admired brands built on innovation, quality and consistency.

Innovation, therefore, must be understood in a broader sense. It is not limited to introducing new flavours or formats. It also means understanding changing lifestyles, embracing evolving retail ecosystems, investing in better manufacturing and creating differentiated experiences while preserving authenticity.

Successful industries evolve without losing sight of their identity. That resilience has enabled tea to remain relevant across generations while retaining the familiarity people continue to value. The next chapter will belong to organisations capable of balancing heritage with forward-looking thinking.

At Jivraj9 Tea Group, this philosophy continues to guide long-term growth. The organisation has built its foundation on India's rich legacy while continuously expanding its portfolio to meet changing market expectations through traditional milk blends, black varieties, green options, premixes and other contemporary offerings. The focus remains on combining innovation with authenticity while maintaining uncompromising standards of quality and consistency.

India possesses one of the world's richest beverage legacies. The next opportunity is to build one of the world's most dynamic markets—one that celebrates regional diversity, embraces innovation, strengthens manufacturing excellence and creates lasting value for businesses, farmers and customers alike. By bringing together heritage, technology, product development and modern retail, the country is well positioned to lead the next era of sustainable growth and reinforce its standing as a global benchmark for excellence in tea.