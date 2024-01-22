Indian Arsheit Dwivedi, 10, a child prodigy with an IQ of 142, among world's brightest students: Johns Hopkins

New Delhi (India), January 20:Arsheit Dwivedi, a ten-year-old boy from Bangalore, India, earned a spot to be part of the ‘Centre for Talented Youth' programs by Johns Hopkins University (JH-CTY).

Arsheit, who goes to Inventure Academy school in Bangalore, was among a select few students from across the world who were selected for this prestigious program.

The CTY Talent Search assesses the students on various tests, including Educational Initiatives (Ei)-Asset talent Search. Arsheit was honored for his exceptional performance in these assessments. He aced in the test's Math and Science sections - on par with the 99th percentile of advanced Grade 7 performances.

This means Arsheit qualifies for more than 250 JH-CTY courses. These advanced courses, spanning grades 2-12, cover a diverse range of subjects such as mathematics, computer programming, chemistry, physics, reading, and writing.

The Center for Talented Youth is a nonprofit organisation that is part of the prestigious Johns Hopkins University. Founded in 1979, the CTY works to identify gifted and talented students who are in advanced learners and provide them with accredited, advanced online and on-campus courses often not found in school Personalized instruction.

Other achievements by Arsheit

Arsheit has also earned a lifetime membership in the esteemed Mensa Foundation, the world's oldest high-IQ society based on his WISC test conducted in Jan 2023, where his Full Scale IQ score was measured to be 142. This places him in 0.1% of the world population.

Additionally, Arshiet was also selected in Top 50 students in the National Online Maths Contest conducted by Raising a Mathematician foundation. Consequently, he successfully completed their 4 day Maths Camp which was delivered by prestigious National and International faculties while covering advanced subjects like Game theory, Complexity Theory and Cryptography.