KDM mobile charging stations at Maha Kumbh powers 16 lakh mobiles

Mumbai, February 25, 2025: KDM, the leading lifestyle & mobile accessories brand in India, has set a new benchmark in social outreach brand campaign with its innovative and impactful activation at the Maha Kumbh Mela aimed to strengthen brand recognition and engage with lakhs of devotees. It involved installing 90 mobile charging stations, which is set to charge over 16 lakh phones during the 45-day event. The company’s indigenous KDM-T Technology chargers were available to ensure devotees could stay connected with their family and loved ones. The campaign is a shining example of innovative thinking and social responsibility.

N D Mali, Founder of KDM said, “KDM has truly made a mark at Maha Kumbh 2025 by filling a crucial gap and complementing the efforts of government departments and administration by keeping visitors' mobile phones charged! This move has not only filled a critical gap but also won hearts, earning KDM widespread acclaim for our commitment to keeping visitors connected and charged.”

B H Suthar, Co-Founder of KDM added, “KDM's mobile charging stations have also empowered the administration, police, NCC, and medical camps, providing a sigh of relief for the real heroes of Maha Kumbh 2025 who have been working tirelessly to serve the visitors. As Maha Kumbh 2025 continues to draw millions of visitors, KDM's initiative will undoubtedly remain a highlight of the event.”

KDM as a brand has been established as a leading lifestyle and mobile accessories brand for a decade. It has developed a wide variety of products under mobile accessories and lifestyle segments which ranges from mobile chargers, earbuds, speakers, neckbands to headphones. It has a strong distribution network spread across India that has enhanced its journey of building India's largest and most innovative mobile accessories and lifestyle brand.