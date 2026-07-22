Keeping AI Cool: The Infrastructure Shift Reshaping Modern Datacentres

Every technological breakthrough creates a new engineering challenge. For artificial intelligence, that challenge is heat.

The rapid rise of AI has transformed enterprise expectations around computing. Organisations are deploying increasingly sophisticated models to automate decisions, accelerate innovation and unlock new business opportunities. But supporting these workloads requires a new generation of infrastructure built around accelerated computing, where GPUs and high-performance processors deliver unprecedented levels of computing power.

That performance comes at a price. AI systems consume significantly more power and generate far more heat than conventional enterprise servers. As rack densities continue to rise, keeping these systems operating efficiently is becoming one of the defining challenges of the modern datacentre.

For business leaders, this is no longer just an engineering issue. It is a strategic consideration that directly influences operational efficiency, sustainability, infrastructure resilience and the ability to scale AI with confidence.

IDC's latest research reflects the pace of this transformation. Organisations expect spending on AI and high-performance computing (HPC) infrastructure to grow by an average of 52% over the next two years, significantly outpacing overall infrastructure investment. As AI adoption accelerates, datacentres are being redesigned to support increasingly dense, performance-intensive computing environments.

AI is changing the rules of datacentre design

For decades, enterprise datacentres were designed around workloads that generated relatively predictable heat profiles. Air cooling was sufficient to maintain system performance, even as computing requirements gradually increased.

AI is changing those assumptions.

Today's accelerated servers deliver extraordinary processing capabilities, but they also produce substantially more heat within a much smaller physical footprint. IDC projects continued growth in accelerated AI racks through 2028, signalling a fundamental shift in how enterprise infrastructure must be designed and managed.

As rack densities increase, simply adding more fans or increasing airflow is becoming less effective. Heat is no longer a by-product of computing - it is becoming one of the primary constraints on AI infrastructure. For organisations planning long-term AI investments, the question is no longer whether cooling strategies need to evolve, but how quickly they can adapt.