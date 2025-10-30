Kissht Founders: Building Access, At Scale - The Story Behind the Vision

When the Kissht Founders began their journey nearly a decade ago, the idea was simple - to bring formal credit within reach of everyday Indians. What started as a two-member vision has grown into one of the country’s most trusted digital lending platforms, known for marrying financial discipline with deep customer empathy.

The Kissht Founders, Ranvir Singh and Krishnan Vishwanathan, shared a belief that technology could solve one of India’s oldest challenges: access to credit. Both came from strong analytical and strategic backgrounds, and both understood that data alone wasn’t enough - trust had to be built at every step. Their early insight was that India’s next wave of borrowers would be digital-first, aspiration-driven, and looking for speed without compromising on transparency.

Under the leadership of the Kissht Founders, the company has built a powerful ecosystem of products spanning personal loans, business loans, and loans against property. Every product is designed around the same principles of clear communication, responsible lending, and seamless experience. Over time, Kissht has also emerged as a benchmark in regulatory compliance and governance, reflecting the founders’ long-term approach to building credibility in a rapidly evolving fintech space.

What truly distinguishes the Kissht Founders is their ability to blend technology with empathy. Their approach to risk management and collections has been built around understanding customer intent, not just repayment history. By using AI-driven insights to customize communication and repayment options, Kissht has turned collections into an exercise in understanding, not enforcement.

Today, as the company prepares for its next phase of growth and a public listing, the Kissht Founders remain focused on their original mission to make access to credit simpler, smarter, and more human. Their story isn’t just about building a fintech; it’s about creating a financial bridge for millions of Indians who once found credit out of reach.

The journey of the Kissht Founders continues to reflect a powerful idea - that when innovation meets intent, finance can become a true enabler of progress.