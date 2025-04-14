MIST and Pay2Remit Simplify Proof of Funds Process for Indian Students Applying for Australian Student Visas

(Scan the QR code learn more about how Mist and Pay2Remit simplify the proof of funds process for Indian students applying for an Australian student visa!)

For Indian students planning to study in Australia, obtaining a student visa is a crucial step after receiving a Confirmation of Enrolment (COE) from an Australian university. As per Australian immigration laws, students must demonstrate proof of funds amounting to AUD 29,710 to ensure they can support themselves during their studies. However, a major challenge lies not just in showing this amount but in proving that the funds genuinely belong to the student before visa approval.

To simplify this critical process, Mist Financial Pty Ltd (Australia) has introduced the Mist Proof of Funds Account (part of the Mist International Student & Migration Trust Fund), a secure and transparent solution for meeting the financial proof requirement. The Mist app, integrated with Pay2Remit, a digital forex platform by Xotik Travel and Forex Pvt. Ltd., an RBI-authorized Dealer Category II license holder from India, allows Indian students to seamlessly transfer and verify funds, ensuring compliance with Australian immigration policies.

How This Partnership Benefits Indian Students

Seamless Fund Transfers: After receiving a COE from an Australian university, students can use the Mist app, integrated with Pay2Remit, to transfer the required funds directly to the Mist Proof of Funds Account in a secure and efficient manner. This eliminates the need for cumbersome banking procedures and minimizes delays.

Regulatory Compliance & Transparency: The Mist Proof of Funds Account ensures that the funds are legally held and fully compliant with Australian immigration requirements. Since the funds are verified and securely deposited in the trust account, this strengthens the student’s visa application.

Hassle-Free Process for Education Consultants: Many education consultants assist students in preparing visa documentation, including proof of funds. By leveraging this solution, consultants can streamline the process, ensuring that students meet visa requirements without unnecessary complications.

Enhanced Security & Fraud Prevention: With increasing scrutiny on financial documentation, Mist Financial and Pay2Remit provide a trusted and secure channel that guarantees authenticity and legitimacy, reducing risks of visa rejections due to fund discrepancies.

Faster Processing Time: Traditional fund verification methods can be slow and complex, leading to visa delays. This partnership offers a swift and reliable alternative, allowing students to meet deadlines.

Making the Australian Student Visa Process Easier for Indian Students

John Crutchley, CEO MIST said “The collaboration between Mist and Pay2Remit is a breakthrough solution for Indian students aspiring to study in Australia. By leveraging fintech innovation, this partnership removes one of the biggest roadblocks in the visa process—proof of funds verification—making it easier, faster, and more transparent.”

Jitendra Dave, Founding Director at Xotik Travel and Forex Pvt. Ltd., the company that powers Pay2Remit, added: “With a vision to support international education and student mobility, Mist Financial and Pay2Remit are committed to simplifying financial processes and ensuring that Indian students can pursue their academic dreams in Australia without financial roadblocks.”

