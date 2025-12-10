Mohit Bansal: The Developer Reimagining North India's Industrial Future

In an era where India’s industrial and technology ecosystems are undergoing tectonic shifts, Mohit Bansal—CEO of GreyMarble Infra Pvt Ltd. (GMI Infra) is emerging as one of North India’s most audacious infrastructure visionaries. Backed by global exposure, he is spearheading projects, with the goal of transforming North India into a world-class hub for business, technology, logistics and manufacturing.

For Bansal, infrastructure development is an expression of identity, aspiration and responsibility. His work reflects a belief that the future of India’s economic geography must shift beyond traditional metros, and that the North holds untapped potential to join the league of global industrial centers.

A Global Education, A Local Mission Mohit Bansal’s perspective is shaped, in large part, by his educational and professional exposure abroad. Holding dual degrees in Computer Science and Applied Mathematics from the State University of New York, he carries both analytical depth and a systems-level understanding of large-scale development. Designing the Next Growth Arc Under Bansal’s leadership, GMI Infra is building across multiple asset classes—IT Parks, Business Parks, Industrial Townships, Logistics Zones, Free Trade Zones, Data Center–Ready Infrastructure and more. Unlike traditional realestate firms focused primarily on residential units, GMI Infra is structuring longterm economic ecosystems. Flagship Developments Include GMI Business Park

GMI IT Tower

GMI Logistics

GMI Platinum Square

GMI Elite Homes

GMI Luxe Housing

GMI IT Campus

GMI IT Park Positioning Mohali as North India’s Response to India’s Industrial Divide India’s industrial map has traditionally been skewed toward the South, with hubs in Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad and Coimbatore dominating IT and manufacturing. Bansal believes North India and specifically Mohali, has the

talent, geographic advantage and affordability to replicate that success. His Vision Includes:

Bringing Fortune 500 companies through ready-to-use compliant infrastructure.

through ready-to-use compliant infrastructure. Establishing Free Trade Zones and Industrial Townships with global-standard amenities.

with global-standard amenities. Creating Plug-and-Play Parks where businesses can begin operations within weeks.

where businesses can begin operations within weeks. Developing Data-Center Ready Zones to ride the wave of cloud computing, AI adoption and global digital expansion.

to ride the wave of cloud computing, AI adoption and global digital expansion. Attracting companies shifting operations to India through “China + 1” strategies.

His vision aligns with global business trends, supply chains diversifying post-pandemic, MNCs exploring India as the next major destination and the government accelerating its push for industrial corridors.

Sectoral Depth: From IT to Industrial to FTZ Ecosystems

Bansal’s development philosophy is rooted in creating comprehensive, fully functional operational environments not simply constructing land parcels or isolated buildings. His model emphasizes building entire ecosystems where global companies can operate seamlessly from day one. This includes smart road networks and efficient transport connectivity, modern utilities with power redundancy, advanced water management systems and integrated greenenergy solutions.

A Government Megaproject Embedded in the Broader Vision: GMI Logistics Park The expansion of the Integrated Manufacturing Cluster (IMC) in the region is set to significantly strengthen the logistics and industrial landscape around Rajpura, directly complementing Mohit Bansal’s ambitious plan to develop one of North India’s most advanced logistics parks in the area. Rajpura’s strategic location positioned at the crossroads of national highways, rail corridors and within operational reach of Mohali, Chandigarh, Ambala and Ludhiana makes it a pivotal node in Punjab’s emerging industrial chain. With the IMC injecting upgraded road networks, utility backbones, and industrial zoning into the region, the groundwork is being laid for port-like dry-port infrastructure. Such infrastructure would drastically improve industrial movement between Rajpura and Ludhiana; North India’s most active manufacturing belts reducing transit riction, lowering logistics costs and accelerating turnaround times for exportoriented and domestic supply chains.

GMI LUXE - One Of The Tallest Tower In Mohali

Another project Bansal is excited about is GMI Luxe Housing. GMI Luxe Housing marks GreyMarble Infra’s entry into the premium residential segment, introducing a landmark project that promises to redefine high-end living. Featuring an iconic 43-floor luxury tower—the tallest residential structure in Mohali—the development combines architectural elegance with world-class

amenities, panoramic views and modern lifestyle features tailored for urban professionals and global Indians. Designed to set new benchmarks in vertical living, GMI Luxe Housing reflects Mohit Bansal’s ambition to bring international standards of residential sophistication to Mohali’s rapidly evolving skyline.