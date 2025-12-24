Wednesday, December 24, 2025 | 09:57 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Stock market holiday: Will NSE, BSE open on Thursday, Dec 25, on Christmas?

Stock market holiday: Will NSE, BSE open on Thursday, Dec 25, on Christmas?

Stock market holiday on Christmas, December 25: The NSE and the BSE will have no trading or settlement in stocks, derivatives, and securities lending and borrowing (SLB) segments on Thursday

NSE, stock market

Image: Bloomberg

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 24 2025 | 9:08 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Stock market holiday: The Indian stock exchanges, National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the BSE, will be closed for trading on Thursday, December 25, 2025, on account of Christmas. This will mark the last stock market holiday of 2025. Most global markets, including the UK, the US, and Europe, will also be shut tomorrow.
 
The NSE and the BSE will have no trading or settlement in stocks, derivatives, and securities lending and borrowing (SLB) segments on Thursday. That apart, the currency and commodity markets too will be closed tomorrow.
 
Trading in the markets will resume on Friday, December 26, 2024.
 
 
The next holiday for Indian markets will fall on January 26, 2025, on account of Republic Day.
 

2026 stock market holidays calendar

(Source: NSE)

Also Read

stock market, BSE

Stock Market LIVE: Nifty tops 26,200 after flat start; Sensex gains 100 pts; IT, Chemicals drag

stock market rally, market rise

NIBE share price jumps 6% as board okays fundraise of up to ₹250 cr

Indian stocks, bull run

Motilal Oswal sees FY26 earnings pick-up; financials, autos lead equities

Orkla India

ICICI Sec starts with Buy on Orkla India; regional brands, exports in focus

Stocks to Watch today on December 24

Stocks to Watch today, Dec 24: Adani Ports, Biocon, Belrise Ind, Coal India

                       
                    
                  Muhurat Trading will be conducted on Sunday, November 8, 2026. Timings of Muhurat Trading shall be notified subsequently.

Stock market trading hours

The Indian stock market operates on weekdays from Monday to Friday, 9:15 AM to 3:30 PM. There is also a pre-open session from 9:00 AM to 9:15 AM on regular trading days. The market remains closed on Saturdays and Sundays.

Will the commodity market be open on Christmas?

Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) on December 25, 2025, will be closed fully with both morning and evening sessions closed for trading.
 
Likewise, the National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX), the largest agri commodity exchange in India, will remain closed. 

Markets recap

The Indian equity benchmark indices, BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50, ended on a mixed note on Tuesday, December 23, 2025. The Sensex snapped its two-day winning streak, slipping 0.05 per cent to close at 85,524.84, while the Nifty 50 managed a marginal gain of 0.02 per cent, or 4.75 points, settling at 26,177.15.
 
Among Sensex constituents, ITC, UltraTech Cement, and Tata Steel were the top gainers, while Infosys, Tech Mahindra, and Bharti Airtel weighed on the index. On the NSE, Coal India, Shriram Finance, and ITC led the gains, whereas Infosys, Bharti Airtel, and Adani Ports were the top losers.
 
The broader market ended mixed, with the Nifty SmallCap 100 rising 0.37 per cent, while the Nifty MidCap 100 closed largely unchanged.

More From This Section

Stocks to buy in 2026, Axis Securities’ New Year picks 2026

New Year Picks 2026: SBI, Astral, Hindalco among top bets by Axis Sec

markets, trading

Nuvama Wealth, DCM Shriram, 2 others to remain in focus ahead of ex-date

NTPC, renewable energy, Green energy

Growth potential and earnings factored into GE Vernova's valuationspremium

stock markets, trading

Direct equity investors take money off table in 2025, a first since Covidpremium

Q&A with Christopher Wood, global head of equity strategy at Jefferies on market outlook for 2026.

Sensex can hit 100,000 in 2026 if earnings pickup: Chris Wood

Topics : Christmas BSE NSE stock market trading share market Indian stock market Markets Sensex Nifty Markets

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 24 2025 | 9:06 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks to buy todayMotilal Oswal Stock PickGold-Silver Price TodayVivo V70 SpecsBlueChip ScamMotorola Edge 70 ReviewNo PUC No Fuel PolicyPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon