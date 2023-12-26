Navigating Future Logistics Frontiers at LEADS 2023 Panel Discussion

New Delhi (India), December 25: In a pivotal meeting to foster collaboration and innovation in logistics, the Logistics Ease Across Different States (LEADS) Event 2023 convened industry leaders, government officials, and key stakeholders. The event, held at a prestigious venue, featured an insightful agenda designed to address critical challenges and opportunities in the logistics sector.

The event started with a seamless registration process, setting the stage for a day of dynamic discussions. Dr. Jivisha Joshi, Deputy Secretary of the Logistics Division at the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Government of India, extended a warm welcome, highlighting the significance of the LEADS initiative.

Ms. Sumita Dawra, Special Secretary of the Logistics Division, DPIIT, took center stage to present LEADS 2023. Her comprehensive overview underscored the strategic goals and collaborative efforts required to enhance logistics efficiency across state boundaries.

A moment of anticipation arose as Shri Piyush Goyal, Honourable Minister of Commerce and Industry, Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, and Textiles, officially launched the LEADS 2023 report. This marked a significant milestone in the pursuit of streamlined logistics processes nationwide.

The event gained momentum with a thought-provoking panel discussion on leveraging data and technology to ease logistics. Mihir G. Shah, Partner at EY – Transport and Logistics, skillfully moderated the discussion, featuring esteemed panellists from various sectors. Among them, was Lynkit, this year's National Start Up Winning company which was represented by their co-founder and CEO Mr. Uddhav Kumar. He provided valuable insights into the role of technology in transforming the logistics landscape and the pivotal role of ULIP in reducing cost. In addition, the panel had Mr. Bharat Joshi, Director of ACTL Terminals and Mr. Girish Thomas, GM of Traffic at JNPA who spoke about how they have implemented technology in their operations.

The subsequent panel discussion, guided by Dr. S K Ahirwar, Joint Secretary of the Logistics Division, focused on green and sustainable logistics.

The Q&A sessions that followed each panel discussion facilitated engaging conversations, allowing participants to delve deeper into the nuances of the logistics industry. The event concluded with the Secretary of DPIIT delivering insightful closing remarks, emphasizing the need for continued collaboration and innovation in the logistics sector. Attendees also expressed their appreciation for the LEADS 2023 Event, recognizing its role in shaping the future of logistics in India.